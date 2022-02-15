ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M2 13-inch MacBook Pro may land in March with unchanged design

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with an "M2" chip is expected to arrive in March, but Apple is rumored to keep the same design as the existing M1 model, instead of a revamp to bring it closer to the 14-inch and 16-inch models. Apple is widely believed to be...

pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra plus Tab S8 Ultra announced at Samsung's first Unpacked 2022

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for February 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

Galaxy S22 series goes dual SIM in the US, as Samsung leaves eSIM available out of the box

ESIM has the convenient ability to get you connected to a network quickly and without any additional hardware. Just sign into an account, and you’re good to go. However, only Google and Apple have really pushed this technology with Pixel and iPhone, but Samsung has been hesitant to really go all-in on the feature. Now, with the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is making eSIM available out of the box.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

What’s the difference between Samsung’s Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung has just announced the new Galaxy S22 range of flagship smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and the Exynos 2200 in other regions. The new phones run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 out of the box and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, in-display fingerprint sensors, and in the case of the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models, speedy 45W wired charging. If you are wondering which model to order, join us after the break to compare the specifications of the new Galaxy S22 range side-by-side.
NFL
imore.com

iPhone 13 Pro Max crushes Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in new benchmark

New benchmarks have come out comparing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max doubled the score of the Samsung S22 series. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ are still no match for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in terms of raw performance.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Get $528 off the Dell XPS 15 in this early President’s Day deal

Dell's new XPS 15 is a must-have for any creative that wants a powerful, premium laptop that can even act as an alternative to a desktop computer. The latest and greatest doesn't usually come cheap though, thankfully we've found a fantastic deal on the latest Dell XPS 15. Right now Dell has it on sale for $1,371.99, down from $1,899.99, saving you a huge $528.
COMPUTERS
techviral.net

New MacBook Pro with M2 Chip Will be Announced Next Month

Apple’s first virtual event of 2022 is going to take place in March. The company is planning to introduce a new MacBook Pro with an M2 chip at its Spring 2022 event. It will be the first MacBook Pro with a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor. According to the reports by DigiTimes, Apple’s supply chain partners kept production lines running at the Lunar New Year Holiday for the new MacBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: Everything announced

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for 2022 came and went on February 9 as Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. We also got three new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Each of these devices comes feature-packed with top-of-the-line specifications — and price points to match. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Apple to unveil new iPhone SE, iPad Air in early March: report

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to unveil a new iPhone SE with 5G and an updated iPad in early March, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. The event is slated to be held on March 8, which would be roughly in-line with Apple's previous spring events. Last...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Fold laptop with a foldable display might launch soon

The Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 are the next-gen flagship devices coming out from Samsung. The Korean conglomerate will unveil the high-end smartphones and tablets on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. But Samsung should launch plenty of similarly exciting products later this year, including a new family of foldable devices. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to drop in the second half of 2022. But Samsung might have an even more exciting new device on its hands. That’s the first-gen foldable Galaxy Book Fold laptop that appeared in different reports before.
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Get Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for Record Low Price of $449

Amazon today has Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $449.00 in both Silver and Space Gray, down from $479.00. This sale represents a match of the all-time low price on this model of the 2021 10.2-inch iPad. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Until Samsung's new S22 range of phones is shipping, they can't readily be compared with Apple'siPhone 13 models, but the published specifications suggest the Android release has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

iPad Air and iPhone SE 5G rumored for March 8 release… but is something hidden?

The iPhone SE 5G and 2022 iPad Air have both gone into production and will be announced at Apple's Spring Event. That's according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, confirming what multiple rumours have already told us. Both devices are getting speed bumps to A15 processors and 5G radios (except for the Wi-Fi only iPad, of course) and the iPad will also get a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro sees price slashed by $250 at Amazon

When it launched back in October of last year, pent up demand meant that even getting ahold of a 2021 MacBook Pro was pretty difficult let alone scoring a discount on one. However, now supply appears to be catching up with demand somewhat we're starting to see some solid MacBook Pro deals cropping up including an absolutely huge price cut today at Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Preps for new 13-inch MacBook Pro charged through China's holiday celebrations

A new report claims that Chinese component suppliers worked though the country's Lunar New Year holiday in order to meet a March release for a new MacBook Pro. Apple is expected to release an entry-level MacBook Pro with a new "M2" chip, and it is believed to be planning an event for March 8. Previously, however, the March 8 event was thought to be for the iPhone SE, iPad Air, and only potentially a new Mac.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

DigiTimes: Entry-level M2 MacBook Pro slated to launch in early March

On the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning a new entry-level M2 MacBook Pro for some time this year. Now, industry sources inside a supply chain believe the company will launch this new Mac in early March, potentially during Apple’s rumored event. According to a...
