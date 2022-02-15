ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Police search for man involved in Johnstown Walmart theft

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANwb6_0eF2p8q500

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Police are looking for answers regarding a theft that took place at Walmart in Richland.

On Feb. 2 around 2:45, Richland Township police said a theft occurred at the Walmart located on Town Center Drive.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19n4Za_0eF2p8q500
    Person of interest regarding a theft at Richland Walmart on Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vaB8_0eF2p8q500
    Person of interest regarding a theft at Richland Walmart on Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)
  • Person of interest’s vehicle regarding a theft that occurred at Richland Walmart Feb. 2. (via Richland Township Police Department on Crime Watch)

The man above is considered to be a person of interest, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating hit-and-run at Cambria County restaurant

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man involved should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Drugs, pistol found at Altoona residence after shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Three are facing charges after Altoona police allegedly found drugs and a pistol at a house after a shooting. Altoona residents Lee Stein Jr., 28, Patricia Graham, 45, and Fawn McCracken, 30 were interviewed after police responded to a residence at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a shooting. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Two Altoona men busted with heroin in traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested in Altoona Thursday after police found multiple packets of heroin during a traffic stop. William Sands, 60, and Paul Pulcinello, 43, both of Altoona were pulled over on South 17th Street and Van Buren Ave. at 9:37 p.m. for a report of erratic driving, according to Logan […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State College Police search for person following package theft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for the individual behind a theft at an apartment building in State College.  On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 1:45 p.m. the individual stole a package from Nicholas Towers located at 301 South Pugh Street, according to the State College Police Department. The person of interest is pictured […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police: One dead after shooting, car crash in Moxham

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an afternoon crash and shooting in Moxham, according to Johnstown police. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but police are not ruling out that the driver was shot while driving, which could have caused the crash. The investigation is still ongoing. The […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Johnstown, PA
Sports
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man killed, officer injured serving warrant in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said. It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said. According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: 400 gallons of heating oil stolen in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said 400 gallons of heating oil were stolen from a woman’s residence in Birmingham Borough. The theft was said to have happened sometime between Feb 6. and Feb. 16. An unknown actor(s) allegedly arrived at the residence on Market Street and managed to remove […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Woman’s blood pressure meds, $3k in jewelry stolen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Somerset Woman reported her blood pressure meds and three grand in jewelry was stolen from her home. According to the report, the unknown actor(s) broke into the 69-year-old woman’s home on Ridge Road in Somerset on Feb. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once […]
SOMERSET, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Theft#Johnstown Walmart#Richland Walmart#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Catalytic converter thefts spike, raise concerns in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Catalytic converters are stolen from under vehicles monthly if not weekly in Central Pennsylvania, according to State Police. Just why are catalytic converters such popular car parts to steal? Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body and Karpro, said converters were something added by the government to regulate emissions in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

No charges filed against two Frederick Police officers after shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a police-involved shooting that left three people shot — two Frederick Police officers, and the shooter — no charges will be filed against the officers. The Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith, released a statement after reviewing their body camera footage. Smith said in a statement to WDVM 25 that […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTAJ

LPN accused of diverting medication

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An LPN from Altoona faces charges after investigators say she interfered with patients’ medications at a care home in Tyrone. Brittany M. Quarello, 32, is accused of failing to distribute medication to numerous residents and patients at Epworth Manor on Dec. 28 and 30 in 2021. This affected thirteen patients […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Section of 22 reopens after tractor-trailer rollover crash

CAMBRIA/BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 was temporarily closed as crews work on a tractor-trailer rollover crash. According to 511pa.com, the crash happened before 1 p.m. on US 22 between the Gallitzin exit and the 22 E Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit. Details are limited at this time, but there are currently no reported […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

EMTs describe the rescue of two dogs from deadly fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rachel Hazenstab and Jesse Brown happen to be in the right place at the right time when they discovered the two dogs that were rescued from Altoona’s deadly fire Tuesday. The dogs were lying on the side of the porch in grave condition. Both dogs were suffering from smoke inhalation; they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Carlisle man shot by police identified; officer released from hospital

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The subject of a warrant who shot an officer in Cumberland County who died has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to a press release, at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, North Middleton Township Police responded to the first block of Brittney Drive to serve an […]
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Crews quickly handle barn blaze in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews were called to a barn fire early Friday morning and were able to get it contained in only 15 minutes, Carrolltown Fire Engine Company reported. The Carrolltown Fire Engine Company first responded to the livestock barn fire in the area of Bradley Streer in West Carroll Township. By […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy