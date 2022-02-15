Police search for man involved in Johnstown Walmart theft
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Police are looking for answers regarding a theft that took place at Walmart in Richland.
On Feb. 2 around 2:45, Richland Township police said a theft occurred at the Walmart located on Town Center Drive.
The man above is considered to be a person of interest, according to police.SEE ALSO: Police investigating hit-and-run at Cambria County restaurant
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man involved should contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0