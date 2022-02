PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inflation rate grew in January, up to 7.5 percent over the last year. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the inflation rate affects people differently depending on their circumstances. In recent decades, we’ve gotten used to inflation of between 1 and 4 percent each year. But with this rate of 7.5 percent, you have to go back to Ronald Reagan in 1982 for inflation this high. As to its impact on all of us, that depends on a number of factors. First, the good news. While the monthly inflation rate hit 0.6 percent in January, that’s down from the...

