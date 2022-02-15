BorderX Lab, The Leader In Cross-Border E-Commerce, Partners With END. Clothing to Support the Retailer's International Growth Strategy

Another major acquisition garners attention in the supply chain. Körber purchases Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business as it attempts to grow its supply chain footprint and e-commerce presence. The mail and parcel division will provide Körber with technology to help customers cope with greater delivery demands and pressure for shorter lead times. Körber predicts that within the next few years, the parcel automation market will grow in the double digits. This acquisition is one of many in the supply chain technology sector, as companies race to adopt new and modern strategies to better deliver on the growing demands of the consumer and the growing industry of the last-mile.

