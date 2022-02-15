ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Venture Valley lets players build and grow their own successful business in a new casual esports-style multiplayer way

By Tanish Botadkar
pocketgamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is celebrated as the National Entrepreneurship Week in the Americas and the mobile gaming space is chiming in with its new business strategy game, Venture Valley. A project of Singleton Foundation, Venture Valley allows players to invest and build a successful and profitable business through its competitive e-sports style...

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

McPixel 3 is officially launching this 2022, bringing over 900 gags and 100 levels to PC (and perhaps mobile)

Lovably odd adventure game McPixel 3 is coming to PC and likely on mobile this year, bringing back the 8-bit hero as he tries to save the world in his own way. Created by indie dev and so-called "Mad Scientist of Video Games" Sos Sosowski, the pixel art game features its trademark hilarious gags and mind-blowing shenanigans across a hundred levels.
VIDEO GAMES
SuncoastPost

How to Successfully Grow Your Business

If you’ve been in business for a few years and things are going well, you are probably looking toward growth. Yet even successful businesses can suffer if they do too much too quickly. How do you know when the time is right, and what kinds of things can you do to increase the likelihood that your company’s growth will be a success story? The tips below can help you stay on track and expand intelligently.
ECONOMY
Westport News

8 ways Adobe Creative Cloud can help grow your business

We’re all looking for ways to be more efficient at work, and having the right tools can help save time and energy at every organizational level. Adobe’s Creative Cloud for Teams and Document Cloud are two platforms with a suite of apps that not only help teams collaborate better and faster, but streamline everyday workflows so people can focus on creative and strategic initiatives that drive business. Here are eight ways that Adobe can help businesses work smarter instead of harder.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
pymnts.com

FinTech Firm RapiPay Raises $15M for Digital Banking Super App NYE

FinTech company RapiPay has raised $15 million in investment funding toward digital banking super app NYE, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 15) Mint report. Varun Jaipuria (RJ Corp), DLF Family Office, Rahul Gautam (Sheela Foam) and Rohan Kumar (DS Group) led RapiPay’s fundraising efforts, the report said. “The investors...
RETAIL
zycrypto.com

Thothus Seed Round Introduction Begins the Tokenized Game Revolution

Today marks the beginning of the most exciting phase of Thothus’s evolution: the Seed Round. Investors from across the globe have committed to investing in our vision to build a decentralized exchange and finance platform dedicated to the tokenized gaming industry. This is just the beginning. The best is yet to come.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Welcome to the post-pandemic economy, startups

TechCrunch has tracked a select handful of earnings reports from major technology companies in the current Q4 2021 reporting cycle. The picture that emerges is one of companies boosted by the pandemic coming back to Earth, while companies that faced a drop in demand due to COVID-19 are on the bounce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Ventures#Venture Valley#Singleton Foundation#Rv
pocketgamer.com

YAHAHA launches pioneers programme to democratise 3D content creation

YAHAHA was founded in 2020 by a team of Unity veterans, to offer a new kind of social entertainment platform, which offers users the opportunity to create and play in their own virtual worlds. Headquartered in Finland, the company has a team of nearly 100 people and in January 2022, secured investment of $50 million to ‘democratise 3D content creation’.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Tears of Themis gift codes for free exclusive in-game rewards

BAPAH8S4V6YP - Rewards: 80 x S-chip. Tears of Themis gift codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. So try to use them as soon as possible. We will update this post with new Tears of Themis gift codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Alchemist Code tier list - All of the characters ranked by their element

There are so many units in Alchemist Code and with all the collaborations the game receives, that number will only continue to grow. But, not every unit is worth investing your resources in. Especially if you are a free-to-play player, where managing your resources and trying to get the most out of them, is very important.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

NFT Marketplace Development Holds the Key to Your Newest Venture

NFT has become lucrative in recent days. Opting for such a thing now will make you a trendsetter in the near future. The non-fungible token marketplace can be defined as a digital platform that allows collectors, investors, and creators to store, display, buy, and sell non-fungible tokens in one place. NFTs are digital assets created with Blockchain technology, and the tokens represent unique digital artworks such as design, artwork, stamps, pictures, music, and more. There would be something in the minds of developers. That is what led to the betterment of such an environment. If people are ready to invest millions of dollars in fancy digital assets, why can't they build a business out of it? Here is something you should know. Bitcoin took a little more than ten years to reach $69,000. In less than a month, a random NFT, a one-of-a-kind crypto token in the form of a JPEG image, sold for $69 million. If building an NFT marketplace is what you are bound to, then this is the right time to hop in, and you are at the right place. Let's see more about the things that you should be aware of with the development of an NFT marketplace.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Google
bizjournals

Start early to build success into your business succession plan

You started your company and you work hard every day to manage its growth. But what happens when. you retire or move on? Who’s going to lead the company into the following decade and beyond? How will you get your equity out of the business? If you’re like many business owners, you know you need to prepare for the endgame, but day-to-day operations can easily take priority.
ECONOMY
thebrag.com

Sia announces new business venture

It appears that Aussie-born Sia is getting into the alternative meat trade… and it could make the superstar singer super rich. Sia recently penned an article for Fortune where she outlined her reasons for investing in US company Bond Pet Foods, which produces food from faux meat. “As a...
CELEBRITIES
protocol.com

The virtual real estate boom is turning the metaverse into the Wild West. And it has the true believers on edge.

When Artur Sychov, the founder and CEO of metaverse platform Somnium Space, turned on his webcam for our interview, I was greeted by a black lizard-like creature, standing upright and emanating a pattern of white and green light across his face and chest. I was on the other end of the Zoom call, boring and human and sitting in my living room, transfixed by the animated world I was peeking into. It felt a bit like FaceTiming someone from a rotary phone.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

8 Tips for Building and Managing a Successful Digital Business

From online shopping and telehealth services to remote working and virtual workout sessions, digital business offerings are rapidly growing to meet market demands. Consumers rely on digital platforms for various daily activities, and there’s no better time than now to start a digital business. Building and Managing a Successful...
ECONOMY
gamesindustry.biz

Social First on building a new wave of multiplayer games

In a space where the metaverse concept is becoming more prevalent than ever, it's a race to create the next big game where players can gather together in an immersive environment that'll entertain, and more importantly retain them for years to come. Social First is a new studio that aims...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

From Cloud to Cryptocurrency to the Metaverse: Tech That Transformed CX

2021 is considered the year of the multi-cloud, with nearly 81% of organizations already using two or more public cloud vendors. Multi-cloud strategies allow organizations to constantly develop and integrate new features as well as a myriad of options for the most efficient solutions. With cloud technology, we have achieved never before seen personalized experiences for consumers. The cloud collects and stores immense amounts of data which can then be used in algorithms that aim to provide users with their likes and interests. It also personalizes the channels that consumers prefer, whether it is emails, apps, or text messages.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy