‘In Sickness & In Health’ More Than Just Words To Harford County Couple

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County government is collecting diapers and baby wipes this month for local families in need of assistance.
The cost of these necessities, which are not covered by many “safety-net” programs like Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has increased drastically in recent months at local pantries, according to county officials.
“Low-income families are having to choose between buying diapers for their child or buying food,” Amber Shrodes, the director of Harford County Community Services, said. “Babies need clean, dry diapers to stay healthy, but some families simply can’t afford it....
