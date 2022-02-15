‘In Sickness & In Health’ More Than Just Words To Harford County Couple

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Health Department has teamed up with community partners to open up a new COVID-19 testing site in Edgewood. The testing clinic, which opened on Tuesday, is located in the parking lot of The Epicenter at Edgewood, a nonprofit community center at 1918 Pulaski Hwy. The site is open for drive-thru and walk-up testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the health department said. Testing is free of charge, but individuals will be asked to provide a copy of their insurance card or their government issued identification card. Everyone tested will receive one rapid antigen test with results within 15 minutes and a PCR test that is expected to generate results within 48 to 72 hours. Face masks are required, regardless of whether they’re doing drive-thru or walk-up testing. The clinic will also offer free KN95 masks while supplies last. To learn more, visit the Harford County Health Department’s website.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO