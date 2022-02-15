ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Huntington launches app to report neighborhood service issues

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is making it easier for residents to report any issues, make requests or express their complaints.

Huntington and the company SeeClickFix have partnered to launch a new platform called Huntington WV 311. The free app and web tools will provide citizens with an easier way to provide city staff with pictures and specific descriptions of their issue. Huntington city officials say this information is valuable to getting the issue resolved efficiently. They also say they will engage with citizens throughout the process.

“The City of Huntington’s partnership with SeeClickFix to develop this useful tool for our citizens has been in the making for almost a year now,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “A small team of employees conducted brainstorming sessions during fall 2020 with other employees and found that, while service requests were being addressed, we could make the process more efficient for both our citizens and for the employees working on the requests.

According to city officials, citizens can also use the platform to view, comment on and vote to fix issues submitted by other residents. They can even create their own “watch areas” where they can receive notifications regarding issues in their neighborhood and follow the progress of those service requests.

“Huntington WV 311 has been built to meet the needs of our citizens to ensure their requests or complaints will be addressed in a transparent and timely manner,” Williams said. “It also has been tested during the past several months with a group of community beta testers to gain feedback on how this system can be strengthened even more.”

The mobile app for Huntington WV 311 app is available to download on both Android and iPhone. Citizens can also send their reports through seeclickfix.com . The City of Huntington is also working to create an online portal on the city’s website that they say will be available soon.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

