ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pandemic Leads to a Boom in Kitchen Gadgets

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us spent a lot more time in the kitchen during the pandemic. Either restaurants were closed or we were shy about getting exposed to the virus. That led to big growth in the sale of kitchen gadgets. In the first weeks...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

7 Life-Changing Kitchen Gadgets We’ve Found on Amazon—From Garlic Choppers to Air Fryer Cheat Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We write about a lot of products, but there are some that are so unique they’re hard to forget. They’re not your run-of-the-mill blankets, coffee mugs or candles. In fact, they’re far from it. We’re talking about instant garlic choppers, air fryer cheat sheets and Keurig-cleaning pods.   Amazon’s a treasure trove of offbeat products, but we’ve handpicked the seven that are not only a little wacky, but extremely functional. They save time, space and energy in the kitchen, which is just...
SHOPPING
Florida Star

How The Pandemic Launched A Vintage Toaster Restoration Boom

Few of us ever think about our toasters. London, Ohio, resident Tim Wilson embarked on a second career by focusing on them. Wilson, due in part to the pandemic, built a viable business by refurbishing old toasters destined for the trash heap. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” Wilson told...
LONDON, OH
yankodesign.com

The best gadgets to help you master the art of meditation during this pandemic

Look, I know life can get hectic and work can be super exhausting. Add a global pandemic to the mix, and it’s a recipe for disaster! Especially for our mental health. Taking care of our mental well-being has never been more essential, considering how troubling the times are. As much as we tend to pay attention to our physical well-being, it’s time to do the same for our mental health. Meditation can really help you unwind, release stress, and create an overall tranquil mindset. Although if you’re anything like me, sitting still without a single thought in your head can seem damn near impossible! Hence we’ve curated a collection of innovative gadgets to help you master the art of meditation. From a meditation headset designed by Layer, to a foldable bed that uses sound and vibration to help you meditate – these inventive product designs are all you need to inculcate meditation sessions into your daily routine! Start your day or end it on a peaceful and tranquil note. You can thank us later!
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

21 Viral TikTok Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

To paraphrase Ariana Grande, we see it, we like it, we want it, we got it. In case you didn't catch on, that's us whenever we log onto TikTok and scroll through the near-endless videos of genius kitchen gadgets and tools we never knew we needed. Among the many, many...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Gadgets#Pandemic#Oat Milk#Chefwave#Milkmade#Coconut Soy Almond
makeuseof.com

The TOKIT Omni Cook Could Replace All Your Kitchen Gadgets

The TOKIT Omni Cook is a powerful cooking machine that can replace a bunch of kitchen gadgets, including a food scale, mixer, blender, rice cooker, yogurt maker, and many more. While it's great for lazy chefs and inexperienced cooks, it's unlikely to replace your stove or oven. You also need at least some basic cooking skills to manage cooking modes and adjust preset recipes.
RECIPES
The Staten Island Advance

7 cute Walmart kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed but can’t live without

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It will be spring soon, the perfect time to spruce up your kitchen counters. Get rid of the clutter and replace with snazzy and affordable kitchen gadgets that are not only functional, but eye candy, too! So impress your inner style guru and scroll below for the cutest kitchen things you need knew you needed but will not be able to live without, once acquired. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
CNET

No Plunger Nearby? Here's a Hack to Unclog a Toilet

If you're reading this, you're likely in a situation that's less than desirable. You snuck away to handle your business and got a little squirrelly with the TP, right? Now you're in a dead panic because there's no trusty plunger behind the toilet. Take a deep breath. You've got this. No need to alert anyone just yet, because I have a plan.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTGS

'Be your own boss': Small business boom pushes through pandemic

WASHINGTON (TND) — The country is seeing a small-business boom and experts point to the pandemic for that. Americans are starting new businesses at a rapid pace. More than five million applications filed to start companies in 2021, a 53% jump from 2019, pre-pandemic. Axios found that a third of those were classified as "high-propensity applications,” which means they are new businesses and will likely create jobs.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Matchmaking Business Booming After 2 Years Of COVID Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) – For better or for worse, the pandemic took a toll on most parts of life. That of course included dating – how and with whom we could safely spend our time. “They worked a lot; they traveled a lot. They had a full social calendar. When all that stopped, I think a lot of people started looking inward and focused on personal growth. For many that meant focusing on family and relationships,” explained Nia Divris. Divris is a local matchmaker with Three Day Rule. Recently, she cast a net – looking for quality candidates in a Facebook group of...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

In the Mood for Love and Dim Sum at Paris’ Bleu Bao

Click here to read the full article. When restaurateur Céline Chung opened her first restaurant in 2019, she wanted to break the clichés surrounding Chinese cuisine but also create a space where she would feel at home with her multicultural identity. “Food is what best reflects a culture, and what we cook and eat says a lot. Being French, born and educated here, with parents still steeped in traditional Chinese culture, I spent the first 25 years of my life trying to figure out who I was,” says Chung, who cofounded the Bao Family restaurants with business partner Billy Pham.More from...
RESTAURANTS
ScienceBlog.com

Deadly Nails

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found unexpectedly high levels of hazardous chemicals in nail salons. Public attention with regards to the hazards in nail salons has increased recently, likely because of the expansion of the industry and the perceived vulnerability of nail salon workers; most nail salon workers are women who often are immigrants and work in precarious employment. Nail salon workers are also potentially exposed to various hazardous chemicals including ortho-phthalate esters (phthalates) and organophosphate esters (OPEs) in the cosmetic and personal care products that are used in their workplace. These chemicals have been associated with negative health impacts, including both adverse neurological and reproductive effects. As such it is important to fully understand the extent to which people working in nail salons are exposed to these chemicals.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy