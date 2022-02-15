ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is 'Helping' with Brother Wolf, Says Source: 'Cutest Big Sister'

By Georgia Slater
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormi loves her new role as a big sister. In the weeks since mom Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby, son Wolf, daughter Stormi, 4, has been "helping out with [her] baby brother," a source tells PEOPLE. "She is the cutest big sister," adds the insider. Jenner and Travis...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sis#Maternity#Big Sister#Kylie Cosmetics#Her Instagram Story
E! News

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Week With Baby Boy Wolf

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED. It's baby bliss again in Kylie Jenner's household!. The 24-year-old reality star and 30-year-old rapper Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy, on Feb. 2. Kylie announced the news on Instagram last weekend with a close-up of daughter Stormi Webster, 2, holding her baby brother's hand. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an update Feb. 11 to reveal that she and Travis have named their son Wolf Webster.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor. Rise and shine: Caitlyn Jenner is sharing an update on mom-of-two Kylie Jenner. Almost a week after the beauty mogul announced the birth of her and Travis Scott's second baby, Caitlyn dished about her 19th grandchild during a Feb. 9 interview with Good Morning Britain. Confirming that Kylie welcomed a baby boy, Caitlyn added, "They're great. Kylie's doing great, everybody's doing good."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, ‘Can’t Wait’ For Him To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker is reportedly more than excited for Kourtney Kardashian to join the Barker clan! Find out what behind-the-scenes info our EXCLUSIVE insider has here. Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is more than ready for her dad to marry Kourtney Kardashian! The 16-year-old, who’s been estranged from her mother, Shanna Moakler, for some time, is more than happy to bring on 41-year-old Kourtney into the family full time. “Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.
RELATIONSHIPS
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

219K+
Followers
40K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy