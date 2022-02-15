Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly kiss while holding the Lombardi Trophy

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions. The Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night by a score of 23-20. It was the culmination of an unreal season for Stafford and the star-studded Rams. It was also, in a lot of ways, vindication for Stafford after toiling away in Detroit for over a decade. Naturally, after winning the Super Bowl, the discussion around the former UGA star QB turned to his case for the Hall of Fame. Another Super Bowl champion in his own right with the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman, tweeted out his opinion on whether or not Stafford is a future Hall-Of-Famer. Well, Kelly Stafford fired back at the “hater” over his Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame comments.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO