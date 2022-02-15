ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly kiss while holding the Lombardi Trophy

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Stafford and wife Kelly are still savoring every moment from the Rams’ Super Bowl 2022 win on Sunday. In a new series of photos shared Monday on Instagram, Kelly is seen kissing the newly minted Super Bowl champ as they hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy together. “My...

nypost.com

The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford, Wife Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday. Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon. Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew and Kelly Stafford, Rams React to Woman Who Fractured Spine in Fall at Super Bowl Parade

The Los Angles Rams, their quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are making sure the woman injured at the team's Super Bowl parade is taken care of. Kelly Smiley, a sports photographer who works as a photo editor for the NFL and the L.A. Kings of the NHL said she fractured her spine after falling off of a stage during the celebration. Stafford took some heat after a video of the incident surfaced online that shows him walking away after seeing her fall as Kelly checked in on Smiley. On Thursday afternoon, the Staffords and the Rams released a joint statement and revealed they will pay smile's medical bills.
NFL
Daily Mail

What a gent! Moment Rams QB Matthew Stafford turns back on female photographer who FRACTURED her spine and broke her cameras after falling off stage at Super Bowl rally while shooting photos of him and wife

A female photographer shooting the Rams' Super Bowl celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday says she suffered a fractured spine falling from the team's stage in front of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who abruptly turned his back on her rather than offering any help. NFL photographer Kelly Smiley was seen on...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For The Browns

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about acquiring a veteran upgrade over Baker Mayfield at quarterback, Colin Cowherd has two names in mind. During “The Herd” today, Cowherd discussed longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot’s recent mailbag column, in which she hinted at the team possible pursuing an outside quarterback option this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Kbstafford89#Staffords#Lions
Us Weekly

Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Defends Him Amid Hall of Fame Talk: ‘Can’t Y’all Let Him Enjoy This?’

His biggest fan. Kelly Stafford shut down online commenters criticizing her husband, Matthew Stafford, after the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win. “Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” the “Morning After” podcast host, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 15. “It went from Matthew can’t win, to Matthew can’t win against winning teams, to Matthew can’t win big games, to Matthew can’t win playoff games, to Matthew can’t win it all.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
Outsider.com

Kelly Stafford Fires Back at ‘Hater’ Over Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame Comments

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions. The Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night by a score of 23-20. It was the culmination of an unreal season for Stafford and the star-studded Rams. It was also, in a lot of ways, vindication for Stafford after toiling away in Detroit for over a decade. Naturally, after winning the Super Bowl, the discussion around the former UGA star QB turned to his case for the Hall of Fame. Another Super Bowl champion in his own right with the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman, tweeted out his opinion on whether or not Stafford is a future Hall-Of-Famer. Well, Kelly Stafford fired back at the “hater” over his Matthew Stafford Hall of Fame comments.
NFL

