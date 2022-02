A California family that died while hiking in August during high temperatures unsuccessfully attempted to send a series of texts and calls for help to family members. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released some of Jonathan Gerrish's cellphone data that was the result of months of work by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's forensics team, which revealed that the husband and father sent a text stating "Can you help us." He also wrote "No water or ver (over) heating with baby," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO