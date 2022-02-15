Charleston Water to perform emergency shutoff for some customers in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System will perform an emergency water shutoff Tuesday for some customers in the Goose Creek/Stafford Forest area.
Crews are working to repair a leak on a water main.
CWS said customers on Londonderry Road from Stratford Drive to Dominion Circle will be impacted.
They expect repairs to be completed by 1:30 p.m.
"Water will remain safe to drink once restored. If discoloration occurs, run cold taps for up to 5 min. until clear. If water does not clear, please call 843-727-6800."
