Charleston Water to perform emergency shutoff for some customers in Goose Creek

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Water System will perform an emergency water shutoff Tuesday for some customers in the Goose Creek/Stafford Forest area.

Crews are working to repair a leak on a water main.

CWS said customers on Londonderry Road from Stratford Drive to Dominion Circle will be impacted.

They expect repairs to be completed by 1:30 p.m.

“Water will remain safe to drink once restored. If discoloration occurs, run cold taps for up to 5 min. until clear. If water does not clear, please call 843-727-6800.”

#Water Systems#Uban Construction#Charleston Water System#Cws#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

