Amy Slaton Shock: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Still Smokes While Pregnant; Tammy Slaton's Sibling's Health Problems And Bad Habit

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton admitted that she still smokes even if she's pregnant. Amy Slaton got candid about her bad habits while pregnant. Tammy Slaton's sister admitted that she hasn't kicked all her bad habits and is still working on getting rid of some. Table of contents. 1000-Lb...

Tammy Slaton Shock: 1000-Lb Sisters Star No Place To Live, Can't Afford Rent After Paying Pricey Rehab, Sister Amy Says

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is paying the pricey rehab and can't afford to rent a place. Tammy Slaton is currently in a rehab facility to shed the extra weight she packed on over the years and qualify for bariatric surgery. The 1000-Lb Sisters star is paying the pricey fee from her own insurance and could no longer afford to rent her own place, according to her sister, Amy Slaton.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tammy Slaton Heartbreak: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Claps Back At Critics Questioning Her Efforts To Live A Healthy Life

Tammy Slaton asked her true fans to give her credits after receiving backlash from critics. Tammy Slaton is trying her best to take good care of her health. However, the 1000-Lb Sisters star felt that some critics are holding her down while she works on doing great. So, she asked her "true fans" to give her some credits and acknowledge her efforts.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

'Octomom' Mandy Allwood who tragically lost 8 babies dies from cancer aged 56

A mother who tragically lost eight babies has died of cancer aged 56.‘Octomom’ Mandy Allwood made headlines around the world 26 years ago when she fell pregnant with eight children aged 31 in 1996.Tragically at 24 weeks, Mandy gave birth to six boys and two girls over three days and three nights - but each of the babies died in a matter of hours.Mandy, who lived in Stratford-upon-Avon, went on to have three children but neighbours and friends said she "never recovered" from the trauma of losing her babies.In 2007 she was arrested for drink driving and lost custody of...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Stars Amy and Tammy Slaton’s Net Worths: How the TLC Stars Make a Living

TLC introduced fans to Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton from Dixon, Kentucky, on the reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, following two siblings trying to support each other amid their respective weight loss journeys. The show has continued to gain popularity although it’s yet to be confirmed if the pair will return for a fourth season. Find out their net worth and how they make money.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Reveals Dramatic 115-Pound Weight Change While in Rehab

1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is bouncing back from a terrifying near-death experience as she spends time in rehab working on her weight loss and mental state. The TLC personality has lost at least 115 pounds since deciding to seek help at an Ohio-based rehab after being discharged from the hospital in November 2021 following a carbon dioxide poisoning scare.
FITNESS
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio Files for Divorce From Michael Jessen

90 Day Fiancé's Juliana Custodio filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Jessen, on Valentine's Day, ET can confirm. According to court documents obtained by ET, Juliana filed for "dissolution of marriage" on Feb. 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Juliana is currently pregnant with her first child with her...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

