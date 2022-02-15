ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

Two suspects on the run after robbing Summit Township store

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUcTZ_0eF2ljn500

Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing Buddy’s Mini Mart in Summit Township.

It happened at the 100 block of East McDevitt Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies believe two younger black male suspects entered the convenience store and took some items. Afterwards, they showed they had guns, stole cash and other retail items from the business.

They then fled the scene, according to law enforcement.

Some of the stolen property was recovered after a search of the area. Police did not say what that property was.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Summit Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WSYM FOX 47

Are lost and stolen gun laws effective?

Earlier this week, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor proposed a new ordinance that would require gun owners to report stolen weapons to the police, but at least one review of the research on similar laws says there isn't yet enough evidence to say they work.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Convenience Store#Buddy S Mini Mart#Jackson County Sheriff#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy