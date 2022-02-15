ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Death of NC bus driver leads police to remind drivers about road rage incidents

By Will Lewis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People in Charlotte say one fear they have when getting behind the wheel is knowing a road rage incident can happen at any time.

“Not something I think about,” said Pete Kaplan, as he walked around Freedom Park. “Except if the situation arose and then sure then you get worried real quickly.”

The crime at the forefront as a CATS driver, Ethan Rivera, lost his life during a road rage incident in Uptown three days ago. Police are still searching for the person responsible.

In November of 2021, at the intersection of E. Mallard Creek Church Road and North Tryon Street, a woman driving her children to school honked the horn at a car that almost hit her. The driver, another woman, followed her and waved a pink gun in her direction.

2 drivers charged after apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

Between 2020 and 2021, road rage incidents are up 10 percent, according to CMPD. They range from people shooting paintball or BB guns, all the way to waving actual weapons at another person.

“Four of our six recent aggravated assaults in the Central division including the homicide of Mr. Rivera, have been the result of road rage,” said Captain Brad Koch, from CMPD Central division.

The Queen City is not the only place seeing people being chased down in the streets. An extremely dangerous car chase took place in Guilford County.

A van swerving in and out of traffic chasing a car last week on N.C. 68. Both drivers were charged with failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving. Drivers say it seems like more of these incidents are happening since the pandemic. So, they try to stay in their own lane.

“Maybe getting a person upset and them getting mad at me just for driving,” added Ryleigh Sailer, from Monroe.

Police say not reacting is the key.

Don’t get into arguments with other motorists, and don’t engage in aggressive or retaliatory driving.

“Make sure you are aware of your surroundings and most importantly by courteous and treat others with a little bit of grace,” said Koch.

