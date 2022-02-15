ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Heavy traffic expected on Highway 101 and Traffic Way due to lane closure

By Press Release
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago

ATASCADERO — CalTrans District 5 reported that commuters should expect heavy traffic due to southbound lane closure of Highway 101 at the Traffic Way exit on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

CalTrans noted the closure is due to overnight roadwork issues with the pavement. Heavy traffic and delays expected for the morning commute.

UPDATE: The lane closure of southbound US 101 in Atascadero has now been established at San Anselmo Road. This delay is due to incomplete concrete pavement work performed during the overnight hours. The estimate for re-opening is 8:30 am.

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County.

