Heavy traffic expected on Highway 101 and Traffic Way due to lane closure

ATASCADERO — CalTrans District 5 reported that commuters should expect heavy traffic due to southbound lane closure of Highway 101 at the Traffic Way exit on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

CalTrans noted the closure is due to overnight roadwork issues with the pavement. Heavy traffic and delays expected for the morning commute.

UPDATE: The lane closure of southbound US 101 in Atascadero has now been established at San Anselmo Road. This delay is due to incomplete concrete pavement work performed during the overnight hours. The estimate for re-opening is 8:30 am.