“Spider-Man” Tops “Avatar” At U.S. Box-Office

Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has reportedly passed the $760.5 million domestic take of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi spectacle “Avatar”. That makes it the third highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office with an estimated running total of...
Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels.
Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.”
Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
Friends, family, and fans alike are in mourning for Hollywood legend, Frank Pesce. He passed away in Burbank on February 6 from dementia complications. The star’s long-time girlfriend, Tammy Scher, announced the news this afternoon. After making his film debut as an extra in The Godfather Part II, the...
Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?. He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now. Despite no longer being in the ring,...
Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
Since its December debut, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has seen a pretty regular cast. For the most part, fans follow the Dutton family, Captain Shea Brennan, and Brennan’s friend and partner, Thomas. However, the most recent episodes saw the addition of a new forerunning character, a Native American named Sam.
Following a more likely $20 million plus opening weekend, “Jackass Forever” finally dethrones “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from the No 1 spot in box office. In the matter of the fact, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has held the top-spot in the box office over six weeks out of seven since its debut on late-2021.
Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins. Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.
HBO Max will not move forward with a second season of its original series The Prince. HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline on Wednesday that the series, a satirical take about the British royal family told through the eyes of an animated Prince George, "is not moving forward." The cancellation decision follows intense criticism the show faced upon its premiere.
Refresh for latest…: Hitting 15 offshore markets ahead of its domestic debut and further overseas expansion next weekend, Sony’s Uncharted mapped out an international box office launch of $21.5M. The Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer was No. 1 in each of its openings, taking advantage of school holidays in some markets and, of course, the Spider-Man Holland halo.
Uncharted’s kick-off overseas (where the Super Bowl is not a distraction) is tracking 12% ahead of The Eternals, 18% higher than Black Widow, and 21% over Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings in like-for-likes at today’s rates.
Video game adaptations can be tricky, and this take on the...
Channing Tatum, wrapped in a silk kimono, sucks on a weed lollipop. The scene is a perfect distillation of the actor’s appeal: goofy, flirtatious, manly but never macho. Those qualities are expertly drawn out in this charming comedy-drama, in which Tatum stars and co-directs with Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin.
Another week and the smell of another celebrity cooking show permeates the air. Gavin Rossdale, of 90s grunge-adjacent, arena-stuffing band Bush, is the latest star to turn to cookery, with Deadline reporting that he is to launch a cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T. In it, he will talk to celebrity guests, including Tom Jones, at his house in the Hollywood Hills, while designing, preparing and making them a three-course meal.
The rapper, presenter and author on the album he’s listening to a lot, Idris Elba’s mean side, and the enduring power of Tupac. Kingslee James McLean Daley, better known as Akala, 38, is a rapper, author, activist and poet from Kentish Town, north London. In 2006 he won a Mobo for best hip-hop act; in 2009, founded the Hip-hop Shakespeare Company; and in 2015 won a Bafta for a BBC Two series about Romantic poetry. His publications include 2018’s bestselling Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire, graphic novel Visions, and YA novel The Dark Lady, about street life in Renaissance England, out now in paperback. His conversation about it with Mustafa the Poet can be seen on the Southbank Centre’s website until 6 March.
