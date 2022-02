Windows 11 and Windows 10 are well-loved and adopted by the users with their new features, but the one thing which still bugs the users is the sneaky Windows updates and many users are looking for a way to Block or Turn off Automatic Windows Updates. Windows 11/10 continues with the automated updates by default. You won’t even notice it’s happening until you turn off or restart your machine. However, there are certain tools that let you control your machine and the updates better. GRC InControl is one of such tools we will learn about today.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO