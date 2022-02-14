Conversational Teams Management and Migration

Kyndryl's suite of managed ERP services offer customers technology, expertise, and service in a client focused experience. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global managed enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) with the 2021 Global Managed Enterprise Resource Planning Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company has extensive experience in the design, modernization, and management of infrastructure to host critical application workloads and provides services that customers rely upon for critical operational functions. Kyndryl has the agility and speed-to-service necessary for quick application modernization and the digital transformation customers desire. The company's managed ERP services provide the best mix of technology, expertise, and systemic processes that enable businesses to successfully migrate and manage their legacy ERP systems to a modern cloud architecture.
