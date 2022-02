Eddie Vedder minced no words when discussing how much he "despised" the '80s glam metal bands that he and his Pearl Jam bandmates nearly put out of business in the early '90s. The 57-year-old singer — whose third solo album, Earthling, comes out Friday — reflected on his formative years in San Diego and Seattle in a new interview with the New York Times. "You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club," he said. "I'd end up being at shows that I wouldn't have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-'80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised."

