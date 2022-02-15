ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jDHF_0eF2iMn700

LOS ANGELES — Sean McVay looked and sounded very much like somebody who had been up all night celebrating his first Super Bowl victory when the coach showed up early Monday morning to discuss his Los Angeles Rams’ hometown coronation.

“It’s an incredible honor to be here,” McVay said, his sandpaper rasp accentuating his sarcasm. “It’s also torturous to have a team win a championship and then make you come the next morning to a press conference this early.”

With the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay has finally reached the culmination of a journey he began in early 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Just over five years later, the 36-year-old is also the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl — and the trip left him exhausted, but thrilled.

McVay said nothing Monday about the possibility of walking away from football soon, as the burnout-prone coach has suggested when asked about it over the years. But he didn’t sound like he was finished with his work on a team he built into a champion.

“I’ve been surrounded by great people,” McVay said. “When you get around great players, great coaches that are all committed and working in the same direction, pulling that rope in the same direction, good things can happen. When you have the right foundational pieces … because of those guys’ success, other people get opportunities to grow.”

Aaron Donald also hit his career’s peak by making the decisive defensive play on Cincinnati’s final snap, harassing Joe Burrow into a fourth-down incompletion to finish a Super Bowl performance that included two sacks. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year finally has his first ring — and the 30-year-old star also sidestepped questions about early retirement immediately after the victory.

Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff says the team will wait until its celebrations die down to figure out how serious McVay and Donald are about starting life after football, but he is optimistic they’ll both be back.

“I think all of these guys are wiped,” Demoff said. “When you get to this point, the gas tank is empty and you’re sitting there holding a trophy. I think that’s daunting to some degree when you wake up this morning and realize you’ve got to go do it all over again, and you don’t have the energy. So I think the talk is actually natural.

“And I would agree. I don’t think Sean’s current pace is sustainable in terms of how much work he puts in if you want to have a family. But I think the one thing, these guys all love football. They love being around each other. … These are all natural questions that are hard to answer in the moment. A month away, two months away from everybody, and I think things will feel a lot better.”

Not even a Super Bowl championship affected Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s career-long reluctance to speak publicly about his many sports teams, but Demoff said the billionaire who built SoFi Stadium was “happier than I’ve ever seen him” after raising his first Lombardi Trophy.

“He took the two biggest risks in the NFL that I can think of in the last decade,” Demoff said. “Buying land to build a stadium, hoping to get the opportunity to become the Los Angeles Rams again, and hiring a 30-year-old head coach when everybody wanted a major name. Those two risks culminated last night with unbelievable reward.”

The Rams have done everything big since Kroenke relocated them to Los Angeles from his native Missouri six years ago. Landing in a glamorous town that had largely forgotten them, the Rams got everybody’s attention again by developing an appetite for risks and stocking their roster with veteran stars.

Many of those stars played key roles in the Rams’ 16th and final victory. From Donald and Von Miller to Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles’ big names loomed large in the grand finale.

“There were so many guys on this team that have just respected this game, have put in the work and the time,” said Kupp, who looked less annoyed than his boss to be awake shortly after sunrise. “That was a huge thing coming into this. So many guys just said, ‘Hey, we’ve got guys here that deserve a Super Bowl. We’ve got to win this for them.’”

It happened one last time in the Super Bowl when Cincinnati scored 17 consecutive points to take a 20-13 lead several minutes into the third quarter. The Rams’ offense managed just three points from seven consecutive possessions before its final drive — a 15-play, 79-yard imperfect masterpiece ending in Kupp’s 1-yard TD catch.

“We talk a lot about just being able to do your job,” Kupp said. “We went through a little bit of a lull there leading into halftime and through that third quarter. We just needed to keep pushing and keep trusting in the details of things.”

The Rams kept the party going at Disneyland later Monday, and they’ll get a victory parade in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Free agency is only four weeks away, and the Rams must make decisions on several key players: Miller, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., starting cornerback Darious Williams, offensive linemen Brian Allen and Austin Corbett, and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. They’re also waiting for Andrew Whitworth’s decision on retirement.

But Kupp had a confident answer when asked if he thought the Rams could become the first NFL team in nearly two decades to repeat.

“Certainly,” he said. “If you’re going into a season and didn’t think you could win it all, it would be a pretty depressing place to play from.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller’s drunken 3-word message to Sean McVay in 2018

The Los Angeles Rams swung for the fences when they acquired star defender and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the midway point in the season. The move worked, as the Rams secured a victory in Super Bowl 56, thanks in part to the efforts of Miller. According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated and Broncos Wire of USA Today, the Miller-Rams partnership may have been a few years in the making.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Von Miller
NESN

It Certainly Seems Like Aaron Donald, Sean McVay Offered Answer On Retirement

Reports surfaced prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI indicating if the Rams claimed the crown, Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald could consider retiring after eight dominant seasons in the league. Similar rumors came about pertaining to Rams head coach Sean McVay leading up to Sunday’s game, expressing he...
NFL
NESN

Sean McVay’s Fiancée Has Pretty Clear Message About Future Of Rams Coach

Sean McVay was noncommittal about his future as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams prior to Super Bowl LVI. But it appears we now have some clarity. McVay helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend before enjoying the championship parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ap
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean McVay Yelling 3-Word Message At Rams Parade

In the days leading up to and since Super Bowl LVI, there have been rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay considering retirement. McVay himself won’t commit to his future, leaving fans to further speculate that he could take some time away from coaching. During today’s parade celebrating the team’s world championship though, he hinted at a different possibility.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy