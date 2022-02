DEARBORN, MI -- The newest exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn takes visitors further than ever before - to the moon, in fact. “Apollo: How we got to the Moon” examines the space race including the eponymous program and the first manned missions to the moon via test replicas, scale models and some items actually involved in the missions themselves. The exhibit, which opened Saturday, is free and open to the public with admission to the museum.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO