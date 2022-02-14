ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Be Prepared for Ransomware Attacks with Active Directory Disaster Recovery Planning

Computerworld
 1 day ago

Just how important is the Recover function? One way to quantify it...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computerworld

How Dedicated AD Backup Simplifies Ransomware Recovery

Active Directory enables businesses to securely grant or restrict access to systems, applications, and environments. It’s also becoming a primary target for ransomware attacks, as bad actors exploit misconfigurations and blind entry points to penetrate, corrupt, and control applications and their data. In this webinar, we’ll explore how dedicated...
COMPUTERS
eWeek

How to Prevent Cyberattacks of Active Directory: 3 Key Steps

Today, threat actors are using a variety of methods to target organizations. While ransomware, phishing, botnets and other malware steal the headlines, Active Directory (AD) remains a major vector of abuse. More specifically, hackers use Attack Paths in AD, which are chains of abusable privileges and user behaviors linking users...
TECHNOLOGY
digitalinformationworld.com

How Does a Ransomware Attack Work?

Like most cyber security threats, ransomware attacks spread through social engineering efforts, such as phishing emails and spam. They can also infect your network and systems by downloading infected files or visiting infected websites. Once in your network, the ransomware locks all your files using strong encryption. The attacker can...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

How Can Enterprises Prevent and Deal With Ransomware Attacks

Every week, more than 1,200 organizations worldwide fall victim to a ransomware attack, and all enterprises without exceptions are at risk. The average weekly number of ransomware attacks has increased by 93% over the past 12 months. The damage caused by ransomware will reach approximately $20 billion this year, a 57-fold increase from 2015. By 2031, the cost of ransomware incidents could even surpass the hard-to-believe figure of $265 billion. Cybercriminals are constantly refining their techniques to increase pressure to pay. Some of the steps to be followed while under a ransomware attack are: Isolate compromised systems, beware of backups, not reboot or system maintenance, identify the type of ransomware.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Active Directory#Ransomware
helpnetsecurity.com

Disaster recovery is critical for business continuity

Business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) efforts go hand in hand in this digitized world of ours. The former is focused on maintaining business operations rolling despite various problems, the latter is focused keeping the IT side of things running: the network, the servers, the data. In this interview...
ECONOMY
csbj.com

Big plans: Prepare to bounce back from cyber attack

Businesses are more vulnerable than ever to cyber attacks, and even small businesses are more exposed than they may think. That’s why it’s crucial to have a plan in place specifying what you’ll do in the event of a cyber breach, cybersecurity experts say. “Ransomware is really...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computer Weekly

Cloud-era disaster recovery planning: Staff training, incident and media management

In the first in this series of articles on disaster recovery (DR) planning, we examined risk and business impact assessment as the initial building block, and then looked at development of the DR plan in detail in the second. In this article, we look at staff awareness of disaster recovery...
freightwaves.com

Airport services company Swissport hit by ransomware attack

Swissport, one of the largest airport services companies in the world, quickly notified customers Thursday that its cargo services division was the target of a ransomware attack early in the morning. The company said the intrusion was promptly detected by its IT security team and “the impact was largely mitigated.”...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
techwire.net

Prediction Cost for Ransomware Attacks by 2025

By 2025, ransomware attacks are predicted to cost businesses an estimated $10.5T annually in lost revenue, brand impact, and missed opportunities.¹ In a 2021 Proofpointsurvey, 65% of CISOs feel at risk of suffering a cyberattack.² Minimizing such attacks’ impact requires a comprehensive readiness plan to prepare for and respond to potential outages.³Being Recovery Ready means you have the confidence and ability to quickly address ransomware issues across your environment, across physical servers, virtual machines, and various cloud platforms. You support multiple data-recovery tiers – extending into applications, endpoints, and more – to meet your workload Service Level Agreements (SLAs). From prevention to disaster recovery, you want your data protected and available when needed, and you want the freedom to choose the infrastructure types that best fit your needs and budget.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

KP Snacks Left with Crumbs After Ransomware Attack

The Conti gang strikes again, disrupting the nom-merchant’s supply chain and threatening supermarket shelves that could stay empty for weeks. KP Snacks, maker of the high-end Tyrrell’s and Popchips potato-chip brands, has suffered a ransomware attack that it said could affect deliveries to supermarkets through the end of March – at the earliest.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
techaeris.com

Effective methods to avoid ransomware attacks

An increase in attack sophistication is proof of the growing threat ransomware poses to all organizations, cybersecurity agencies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia said on Wednesday. Estimated reading time: 4 minutes. Over the past several years, ransomware has become a more significant threat to organizations in private...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computerworld

The 12 Essential Tasks of Active Directory

Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS) administration and management covers twelve major tasks. These activities cover a wide breadth of tasks and are not all performed solely by AD DS administrators. In fact, administrators can and should delegate several tasks to other members of their technical community, technicians, help desk personnel, even users such as team managers and administrative assistants. While delegation is a way to reduce the amount of work administrators have to do when managing AD DS infrastructures, it really only addresses one or two of the 12 tasks. Learn how you can reduce AD workloads through the implementation of proper management, automation and administration tools.
COMPUTERS
healthitsecurity.com

BlackMatter Ransomware Group No Longer Active, HC3 Says

- The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) reduced the threat level of BlackMatter ransomware from “elevated” to “guarded.” A recent HC3 report found that BlackMatter, which was known to target the healthcare sector despite promising otherwise, had not claimed any cyberattacks since October 31, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Computerworld

10 steps to cleaning up Active Directory

In this document, you will discover 10 steps you can take to remediate user account problems in AD and to prevent them from occurring in the future. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology such as Microsoft SharePoint, so no significant prerequisites will hinder your ability to implement my recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Four tips to increase executive buy-in to disaster recovery

Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer at iland as part of 11:11 Systems, provides four tips to increase executive buy-in to disaster recovery. When it comes to communicating security concerns and the critical threat that cyber attacks and subsequent data loss pose to business, one of the core challenges that CISOs continue to face is bridging the considerable knowledge gap amongst senior level stakeholders to increase buy-in.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

10 ways to elevate Active Directory with One Identity Active Roles

This document provides 10 steps to remediate and prevent user account problems in AD. These steps use native AD features and common workflow technology, such as Microsoft SharePoint, which means there’s a very little learning curve to implement the recommendations in this document. However, even if you heed all...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Washington

Inside the Battle Against Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks have doubled in each of the past two years, according to a new report from the nonprofit group Identity Theft Resource Center, and the group said hackers demanding payment could become the number one cause of data compromises this year, surpassing phishing schemes. As witnessed over the past...
PUBLIC SAFETY
paloaltonetworks.com

Detecting Active Directory Certificate Services Abuse with Cortex XDR™

Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) is a Microsoft server role which implements a public key infrastructure (PKI). It is used to manage and establish trust between different directory objects using digital certificates and digital signatures. In June 2021, Will Schroeder and Lee Christensen released a white paper named Certified...
SOFTWARE
healthitsecurity.com

Unpatched Vulnerabilities Remain Primary Ransomware Attack Vector

- Threat actors continually leverage unpatched vulnerabilities as their primary ransomware attack vector, a new report by Ivanti in partnership with Cyware and Cyber Security Works found. Researchers discovered 65 new vulnerabilities connected to ransomware in 2021, which signified a 29 percent growth compared to 2020. Over a third of...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy