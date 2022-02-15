ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Mexico lawmaker apologizes for drunken driving

By KRWG
krwg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker is apologizing after police say she was arrested and charged with aggravated drunken driving. Police say...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 30

Samantha Lee Betterton-Waggoner
3d ago

So apologizing makes it alright? She does not get a pass, just because she is sorry she got caught.

Reply
14
jacqui
3d ago

Saying sorry isnt enough. Try saying that at my infant grandsons grave that was murdered by a drunk driver when he plowed 78mph into the rear end of the car that killed my little baby grandson. huh? try saying that? grrrrr. very f'n Grrr right now reading that.

Reply(2)
4
ROBERT BALES
4d ago

I'm sorry I got caught, however I will have that cop's badge first chance I get

Reply
11
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears trump justice'

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Write in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunken Driving#Ap#Democratic#House
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy