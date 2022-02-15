New Mexico lawmaker apologizes for drunken driving
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state lawmaker is apologizing after police say she was arrested and charged with aggravated drunken driving. Police say...www.krwg.org
So apologizing makes it alright? She does not get a pass, just because she is sorry she got caught.
Saying sorry isnt enough. Try saying that at my infant grandsons grave that was murdered by a drunk driver when he plowed 78mph into the rear end of the car that killed my little baby grandson. huh? try saying that? grrrrr. very f'n Grrr right now reading that.
I'm sorry I got caught, however I will have that cop's badge first chance I get
