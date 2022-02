Rockstar cares about gamers and their products, and that’s why they made a big surprise to gamers for GTA VI. The announcement of a new chapter in the saga of Rockstar it certainly surprised everyone, in a way. Although many still waiting, since they have passed well 9 years since the launch of GTA V, it now seemed that the American development house wanted to wait a long time before being able to launch a new title. And who knows, maybe it will take a long time before we can finally see this game, but the fact that an official announcement was made has certainly stirred the waters and stimulated the curiosity of many users.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO