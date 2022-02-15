ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New iPad Pro deals start at just $449 in this special Amazon sale

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLXiG_0eF2gwlp00

If you buy a new iPad Pro right now from Apple, you’re going to pay full price. This obviously shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Apple almost never discounts its products. That’s why you shouldn’t buy this stuff at Apple!

Instead, head over to Amazon where you’ll find current iPad Pro models that have been discounted. The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro gets a discount of up to $50 for different models, then the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with Face ID gets a discount of up to $100 as well. These deals definitely won’t last, so grab one while you still can.

Apple iPad (10.2-inch)

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch)

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

  • 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color
  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Pro#Stereo#Promotion#Gigabit#Lte
CNBC

What really happens to Amazon returns

Sending back an online order has never been easier. It's often free for the customer, with some retailers even allowing customers to keep the item while offering a full refund. Amazon returns can be dropped off at Kohl's, UPS or Whole Foods without boxing it up or even printing a...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

New stimulus money is on the way if you live in one of these states

Unsurprisingly, Americans have gotten pretty acclimated over the last couple of years to the free money they’ve gotten from the federal government. And, increasingly, from state governments that have started sending out their own stimulus checks and payments, now that those have dried up at the federal level. There will be ramifications of all this, of course, to reckon with down the line. But, for now?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Rat infestation leads to expanded recall – check your pantry for these nuts

A rat infestation forced one company to recall every single product it sells in stores a few days ago. The worry was that the products might have been contaminated with Salmonella. This common bacteria can lead to digestive symptoms that typically pass after a few days for most people. But certain people might experience more severe illnesses, and Salmonella infections can be fatal. Following the Bistak recall, African Foodways Market issued a recall for Tiger Nuts. That’s because the product originated from Bistak Enterprises, which suffered the vermin infestation we told you about recently.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

NASA may have discovered evidence of ancient life on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover continues to send back new information about the Red Planet on a frequent basis. The latest discovery brings news of an interesting carbon signature that we didn’t expect to see on Mars. Following analyzations of rock samples returned by the rover, NASA announced that several of the samples are rich in a carbon type that we see on Earth, too. The signature, NASA claims, is most often associated with biological processes, which could give more credence to the possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

302K+
Followers
7K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy