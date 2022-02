In Dune, spice is a necessity. Without it, there can be no safe way to navigate through space. It extends lifespans and has a whole range of health and cosmetic benefits. It’s still a drug and addictive, though. The withdrawal process, however, is said to be fatal, which is why those that take Spice must keep taking it -- It’s a matter of life and death. The Spice in Dune promotes longevity and enhances mental power. Once someone reaches the Kwizatz Haderach stage, the spice conveys godlike power.

