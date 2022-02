It's a derby weekend as Juventus and Torino clash on Pararmount+ along with Leeds United hosting Manchester United. It's a weekend more about intriguing matchups than top of the table clashes, but in the Premier League, Manchester City hosting Tottenham is a match that Antonio Conte needs a result in. It's also a rare moment that the rest of the Premier League will root for Tottenham as them winning is the only way for Liverpool to close the gap in the standings below nine points this weekend. The title race feels over in the League but a slip-up by Manchester City could open things back up as Liverpool have a game in hand.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO