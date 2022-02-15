‘Bouquet Bandit’ strikes on Valentine’s Day in Georgia. Did he risk jail for love?

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO