Lincoln County, NC

SC woman dies after vehicle strikes tree in Lincoln County

By Mike Andrews
 4 days ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Monday when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north on Old Plank Road ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree near Marisopa Road.

Charles Hudson, the 43-year-old driver of the Outlander, and a 37-year-old woman were seriously injured and flown to a hospital in Charlotte.

A front-seat passenger, 46-year-old Amy Gibson of Conway, S.C., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said neither Gibson nor the other passenger was restrained by a seatbelt.

Old Plank Road was closed for around two hours after the crash Monday, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

