Pa. police officer charged with attempted homicide after explosion

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspended Hazleton police officer has been charged with detonating an explosive that rocked a small town and injured two men in Schuylkill County.

Ladell Emery Hannon, 31, of Hazleton, is charged with attempted homicide after police say he set off an explosive device in Kline Township on December 21, 2021 .

The explosion happened just before 5:30 a.m. in front of an apartment building on Center Street. According to officials, Harrison Jordan was injured during the blast. Jordan lived in the apartment building where the explosive was set off . He told police as he exited the apartment that morning and saw the device with a fuse burning and ran back inside. He suffered injuries to his eardrums, the back of his head and his leg when the device detonated.

According to court documents, Jordan spoke with troopers and told them that Hannon had burglarized his home in October of 2021 . Jordan also told troopers that he is currently in a relationship with Hannon’s estranged wife and that he and Hannon had a verbal altercation on December 11.

According to troopers, they interviewed a neighbor who corroborated that on the day of the explosion they saw a white sedan driving quickly through the neighborhood. Troopers confirm that Hannon owns a white Honda Accord.

Police say when they questioned Hannon, he first told them that he had nothing to do with the explosion and he left his house to drive his daughter to school. Troopers told Hannon that his license plate was read overnight on a plate reader as he drove toward Kline Township. Hannon said he could not explain why that happened. Officials asked him again and Hannon said, “I didn’t try to hurt Harrison.”

Troopers also interviewed Hannon’s estranged wife and searched her car where they found GPS tracking devices inside the car and outside, as well. After obtaining a warrant, troopers concluded that Hannon had been tracking both Jordan and his estranged wife.

Hannon is currently facing 22 charges including attempted homicide, assault, weapons of mass destruction and stalking to cause fear.

Hannon has been suspended without pay from his position with the Hazleton City Police Department.

