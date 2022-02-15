ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Pa. police officer charged with attempted homicide after explosion

By Emily Silvi
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FDZ5_0eF2ehhk00

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspended Hazleton police officer has been charged with detonating an explosive that rocked a small town and injured two men in Schuylkill County.

Ladell Emery Hannon, 31, of Hazleton, is charged with attempted homicide after police say he set off an explosive device in Kline Township on December 21, 2021 .

The explosion happened just before 5:30 a.m. in front of an apartment building on Center Street. According to officials, Harrison Jordan was injured during the blast. Jordan lived in the apartment building where the explosive was set off . He told police as he exited the apartment that morning and saw the device with a fuse burning and ran back inside. He suffered injuries to his eardrums, the back of his head and his leg when the device detonated.

According to court documents, Jordan spoke with troopers and told them that Hannon had burglarized his home in October of 2021 . Jordan also told troopers that he is currently in a relationship with Hannon’s estranged wife and that he and Hannon had a verbal altercation on December 11.

Largest coal plant in Pennsylvania may be forced to deactivate certain units

According to troopers, they interviewed a neighbor who corroborated that on the day of the explosion they saw a white sedan driving quickly through the neighborhood. Troopers confirm that Hannon owns a white Honda Accord.

Police say when they questioned Hannon, he first told them that he had nothing to do with the explosion and he left his house to drive his daughter to school. Troopers told Hannon that his license plate was read overnight on a plate reader as he drove toward Kline Township. Hannon said he could not explain why that happened. Officials asked him again and Hannon said, “I didn’t try to hurt Harrison.”

Troopers also interviewed Hannon’s estranged wife and searched her car where they found GPS tracking devices inside the car and outside, as well. After obtaining a warrant, troopers concluded that Hannon had been tracking both Jordan and his estranged wife.

Hannon is currently facing 22 charges including attempted homicide, assault, weapons of mass destruction and stalking to cause fear.

Hannon has been suspended without pay from his position with the Hazleton City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police: Drugs, pistol found at Altoona residence after shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Three are facing charges after Altoona police allegedly found drugs and a pistol at a house after a shooting. Altoona residents Lee Stein Jr., 28, Patricia Graham, 45, and Fawn McCracken, 30 were interviewed after police responded to a residence at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a shooting. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

No charges filed against two Frederick Police officers after shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After a police-involved shooting that left three people shot — two Frederick Police officers, and the shooter — no charges will be filed against the officers. The Frederick County State’s Attorney, Charlie Smith, released a statement after reviewing their body camera footage. Smith said in a statement to WDVM 25 that […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTAJ

Police: One dead after shooting, car crash in Moxham

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an afternoon crash and shooting in Moxham, according to Johnstown police. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but police are not ruling out that the driver was shot while driving, which could have caused the crash. The investigation is still ongoing. The […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Two Altoona men busted with heroin in traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested in Altoona Thursday after police found multiple packets of heroin during a traffic stop. William Sands, 60, and Paul Pulcinello, 43, both of Altoona were pulled over on South 17th Street and Van Buren Ave. at 9:37 p.m. for a report of erratic driving, according to Logan […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Man killed, officer injured serving warrant in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said. It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said. According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Carlisle man shot by police identified; officer released from hospital

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The subject of a warrant who shot an officer in Cumberland County who died has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to a press release, at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, North Middleton Township Police responded to the first block of Brittney Drive to serve an […]
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

State College Police search for person following package theft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for the individual behind a theft at an apartment building in State College.  On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 1:45 p.m. the individual stole a package from Nicholas Towers located at 301 South Pugh Street, according to the State College Police Department. The person of interest is pictured […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Stalking#Gps
WTAJ

Police: Woman’s blood pressure meds, $3k in jewelry stolen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Somerset Woman reported her blood pressure meds and three grand in jewelry was stolen from her home. According to the report, the unknown actor(s) broke into the 69-year-old woman’s home on Ridge Road in Somerset on Feb. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converter thefts spike, raise concerns in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Catalytic converters are stolen from under vehicles monthly if not weekly in Central Pennsylvania, according to State Police. Just why are catalytic converters such popular car parts to steal? Ron Perretta, owner of Professionals Auto Body and Karpro, said converters were something added by the government to regulate emissions in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Section of 22 reopens after tractor-trailer rollover crash

CAMBRIA/BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 was temporarily closed as crews work on a tractor-trailer rollover crash. According to 511pa.com, the crash happened before 1 p.m. on US 22 between the Gallitzin exit and the 22 E Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit. Details are limited at this time, but there are currently no reported […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: 400 gallons of heating oil stolen in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said 400 gallons of heating oil were stolen from a woman’s residence in Birmingham Borough. The theft was said to have happened sometime between Feb 6. and Feb. 16. An unknown actor(s) allegedly arrived at the residence on Market Street and managed to remove […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

EMTs describe the rescue of two dogs from deadly fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Rachel Hazenstab and Jesse Brown happen to be in the right place at the right time when they discovered the two dogs that were rescued from Altoona’s deadly fire Tuesday. The dogs were lying on the side of the porch in grave condition. Both dogs were suffering from smoke inhalation; they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pa. man charged after he allegedly tortured victim in Iraq

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and The Department of Justice announced on Friday, Feb 18 that a Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges alleging that he tortured a victim in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in 2015. Ross Roggio, 53, from Stroudsburg, allegedly suffocated the […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Crews quickly handle barn blaze in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews were called to a barn fire early Friday morning and were able to get it contained in only 15 minutes, Carrolltown Fire Engine Company reported. The Carrolltown Fire Engine Company first responded to the livestock barn fire in the area of Bradley Streer in West Carroll Township. By […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Marine reservist, nurse charged with fake vaccine card scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A Marine Corps reservist who was charged in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol also schemed with a nurse to steal, forge and sell hundreds of fake coronavirus vaccination cards and destroy vaccine doses to fake inoculations, federal authorities said Thursday. Sgt. Jia Liu, 26, was released on $250,000 bond […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy