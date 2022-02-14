ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Perform Their New Album "4"

iheart.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new album from Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators dropped on Friday last week....

1059thebrew.iheart.com

Stereogum

Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
Spin

Slash Discusses His New Solo Album, Fear Covers Album and That South Park Episode

Two years into Zoom becoming a mainstream method of communication, it’s clear that the assortment of books, artwork and knickknacks that decorate the shelves in the background of a video call say a lot about the person appearing in front of them. Sure, some folks opt for a shelf-free background, but unless you’re in a particularly enthralling room or have some very special art or posters as your backdrop, all that tells people is that you’re boring. Of course, there’s always the digital option of replacing your actual setting with something more interesting… if you’re a coward.
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney cover Pink Floyd’s Fearless on their new NHC EP

NHC – the supergroup-power-trio made up of LA rock stalwarts Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney – have released a new EP, Intakes And Outtakes. The release contains four new tracks, including covers of Pink Floyd’s Fearless and Level 42 track Something About You, alongside original songs One and the Same and I Could Be Someone Else.
Pitchfork

Caroline Polachek Shares Video for New Song “Billions”: Watch

Caroline Polachek has shared a new single titled “Billions.” It’s co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle and arrives with a visual co-directed by Polachek and Matt Copson. The new single is getting released on 7" vinyl with a B-side featuring a rework of Polachek’s recent Oneohtrix Point Never collaboration “Long Road Home.” Check out the video for “Billions” below; plus, hear “Long Road Home.”
Punknews.org

The Slackers to release new album

The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.
qrockonline.com

Slash & the Conspirators announce album release streaming concert

Slash and his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced a streaming concert to celebrate the release of their upcoming new album, 4. The virtual event, which will feature a live performance of 4 in its entirety, will premiere Friday, February 11, at 2 p.m. ET, via Slash’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. YouTube Premium subscribers can also tune in for a live Q&A session after the show.
hennemusic.com

Slash to launch 4 record with full album performance livestream

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their new record, “4”, with a full album performance livestream on Friday, February 11. Available via YouTube, the “Live At Studios 60” event will see Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
PORTLAND, OR
103GBF

Stream Slash’s New Album ‘4’

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have released their latest album 4, which can be streamed below. The band made it in Nashville last year, aiming to record 10 songs in 10 days with minimal overdubs in a bid to capture an immediate, almost live feel. In a recent...
hennemusic.com

Slash streams second episode of Making Of 4 album series

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are streaming the second episode of a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, “4”. In an effort to maintain a ‘bubble’ around the band during the growing pandemic, the members tell the story of travelling together via rented bus to Nashville, TN to record the project with producer Dave Cobb under strict protocols.
NASHVILLE, TN
antiMUSIC

Slash Launching Making Of '4' Album Video Series

(hennemusic) Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have launched a video series sharing a behind the scenes look at their forthcoming album, "4". "The record itself is probably the best one that we've done so far," explains Slash. "It was just a balls-to-the-wall, just straight-up live session." The band recorded the project at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
Complex

Myles Lloyd Drops His Sophomore Album ‘Forever, Yours’

Myles Lloyd’s new album, Forever, Yours, closes a chapter on some of his personal memories and emotions, giving him the space to move on while still fondly reflecting on the past. The album spans eight tracks that tackle the challenge of moving on from a relationship, questioning how different...
antiMUSIC

Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash took part in an online Q&A session with fans earlier this week and was asked about how he and frontman Axl Rose reconciled after being estranged for 20 years. Slash did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit to promote the new album, "4",...
Billboard

2 Chainz Drops New Album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself,’ Performs ‘Lost Kings’ Tribute on ‘Colbert’

Rapper 2 Chainz released his seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, on Friday (Feb. 4). The 12-track offering comes after his 2020 studio album, So Help Me God!. The feature-heavy album boasts verses from Lil Durk on “Lost Kings,” Roddy Ricch on “Outstanding,” Swae Lee on “Caymans,” and fellow Southern stars Lil Baby on “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” Moneybagg Yo on “Pop Music” and YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “10 Bracelets,” among others. The album’s bouncy first single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game” featuring Detroit’s 42 Dugg, dropped in early January, and remains a standout track on the trap offering from the Def Jam signee.
z975.com

New Music – Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators

I don’t think there is a single soul in the world that would argue the genius and skills of Saul Hudson, aka Slash. From his time in Guns N’ Roses, to Slash’s Snakepit, Velvet Revolver and of course his collaboration with Myles Kennedy who possess one of the strongest voices out there. The man knows his way around a guitar. Inside out, upside down, backward, forward and blindfolded.
sidestagemagazine.com

Slash To Appear On ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ Monday, Feb. 21; Slash & Myles Kennedy Breakdown New Album ‘4,’ Out Feb. 11 via Gibson Records / BMG

SLASH TO APPEAR ON “CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND”. PODCAST MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (HERE) DUE OUT FRIDAY, FEB. 11 ON GIBSON RECORDS/BMG (HERE) PRE-ORDER ‘4’ (HERE); VIEW EXCLUSIVE BUNDLES (HERE) HEADLINING U.S. TOUR STARTS TUES. FEB 8, ALL TICKETS/CITIES (HERE) FIRST SINGLE “THE RIVER IS RISING”...
I-Rock 93.5

Watch Slash + Myles Kennedy Cover Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ Live for the First Time

On Feb. 8, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators kicked off the 'River Is Rising Tour' in support of their new album, 4, which comes out at the end of this week. The first night back onstage found the group debuting new songs, revisiting others that hadn't been played in a few years and they also covered Elton John's "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" live for the first time ever.
canadianbeats.ca

Ryan Kennedy releases new album, Libertine

Québécois singer-songwriter Ryan Kennedy has unveiled the third album in his career, his genre-bending album, Libertine. Libertine reaches beyond Kennedy’s previous folk work, showcasing a more profound pop aesthetic, with touches of country, rock, and even a hint of disco-inspired by the 1970s and 1980s, influenced as much by Bruce Springsteen as Elton John. Throughout the 7-track record, listeners will be swept away by Ryan’s distinctive vocals accompanied by piano ballads, lush arrangements, and soulful melodies.
