Asheville, NC

2 arrested on gun and drug charges in Asheville

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested two people on gun and drug charges.

They arrested Tommy Leotis Brown, 34, and Tedesha Ann Lashay Noble, 21, and seized multiple items for the two. APD said they continue to be diligent in their effort to remove illegal drug traffickers and guns from the streets of Asheville.

Officials said the two were charged with the following:

Tommy Leotis Brown

  • trafficking in opium/heroin by transport
  • trafficking in opium/heroin by possession
  • possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II
  • maintain a vehicle for controlled substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • 2nd degree trespass

Tedesha Ann Lashay Noble

  • carrying concealed weapon

Seized

  • SCCY CPX2 pistol w/ red dot sight (9mm) SCCY CPX2
  • 6.77 grams of fentanyl
  • 2.03 grams of crack cocaine

Officers said Brown has a $75,000 secured bond and was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking. Noble only has a citation.

Public Safety
Law Enforcement
