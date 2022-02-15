ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray is upset after ESPN article comes out that he is self-centered | Claims he is not about this nonsense

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals continues. Yesterday, an article came out from ESPN claiming that Kyler Murray was self-centered, immature, and a person who points fingers. That pissed off the gunslinger and he responded on Twitter. “I play this game for the love...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 1

