Volusia County, FL

Deputies use drone to nab man accused of threatening to shoot woman

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said they used a drone to help catch an armed man accused of threatening to shoot a woman in Deltona.

Deputies said Johnathan Hernandez, 27, had a loaded gun in his backpack when deputies caught up with him early Monday morning.

Investigators said Hernandez had texted a woman that he was on his way to her house to shoot her. She left her home for the night, and deputies responded to clear the home Monday morning before she returned.

As deputies made announcements at the front door, another deputy operated a drone overhead. Deputies said the drone operator spotted Hernandez leaving the home through a back window, running through the backyard and jumping a fence.

Hernandez was charged with armed burglary, making written threats to kill or do bodily injury, and resisting an officer without violence. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained held Tuesday morning on $20,500 bond.

Johnathan Hernandez Deputies said Johnathan Hernandez, 27, had a loaded gun in his backpack when deputies caught up with him early Monday morning. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

