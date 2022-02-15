Costco: New store coming to this state
Costco opens new store in this state
Costco’s is one of the best stores for grocery shopping.
Especially when it comes to shopping in bulk.
If this is your state you might want to keep reading.
New Costco location
Store memberships are about $60-$120.
Which considering all the perks it comes with.
If you’re serious about your shopping this is a pretty good deal.
So its also exciting when we here a new one is coming.
Costco currently has 527 locations across the U.S..
This newest location is coming to Sacramento, California.
California holds about 22% of the chains locations.
The company aims to have the store up and running by 2023.
Other states with Costco
Now if you’re not from California.
You still might be in luck.
The chain has locations in these states as well
- California
- Texas
- Washington
- Florida
- Illinois
- New Jersey
- New York
- Arizona
- Virginia
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Colorado
- Oregon
If you’re interested in trying out Costco for the first time.
You can use this link to see if there is a store near you.
