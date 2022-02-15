ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia state official accused of faking 2 pregnancies

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — A former high level state official is out of work and facing indictment -- accused of faking two pregnancies in order to collect thousands of dollars in leave pay she shouldn’t have received.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher found out Robin Folsom’s story began to unravel when a colleague spotted something baffling.

Folsom had an annual salary of about $100,000 as Director of External Affairs at Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA).

In her role, she supervised the agency’s marketing and media communications and had provided information to Channel 2 Action News during our 2020 investigation of a variety of problems at GVRA, including problems delivering services to clients.

A four-count indictment obtained by prosecutors from the Georgia Attorney’s Office now accuses Folsom of faking two pregnancies to collect unjustified pay for family medical leave -- known as FMLA.

A surprised co-worker saw something suspicious and blew the whistle.

“When GVRA first sent us this case, we thought there had to be a misunderstanding. We couldn’t believe it,” State Inspector General Scott McAfee told Channel 2.

According to a new release from McAfee’s office, “OIG’s investigation revealed that in March 20231, a co-worker observed the lower portion of Folsom’s stomach ‘come away” from her body and believed Folsom wore a fake pregnancy stomach.”

A quick check of the internet turned up a large number of such devices or costumes available for as little as $90.

McAfee told Belcher that Folsom’s own agency played a critical role: “The GVRA employees, the human resources, just started putting two and two together. Things weren’t adding up, and thankfully they didn’t shrug it off. They realized that this was something that was more serious.”

That was last fall.

Folsom’s story began to unfold -- quickly. Investigators from the OIG questioned Folsom last October. She stuck to her story.

According to the indictment obtained by the AG’s Office, her story included the creation of a fake person named “Bran Otmembebwe” as the fake father of her fake children.

“We ultimately didn’t find any evidence that he existed. That’s why she’s also been charged with identity fraud,” McAfee said.

Investigators also found no evidence that Folsom had delivered children at Piedmont Hospital, as she claimed, and McAfee says other key records failed to support her claims of giving birth in July of 2020 and again in May of 2021.

Belcher asked about reviewing her medical records, which are normally protected by federal privacy laws.

But in a case where those records are critical to a fraud investigation, McAfee told Channel 2, “We obtained search warrants. We obtained subpoenas, and we received all those records in the lawful way, so that we could have this case buttoned up for prosecution.”

Folsom resigned in October after the OIG’s investigators confronted her and she stuck to her story.

That story -- and its alleged lies -- is now central to her four-count indictment.

“We have to hold them (state workers) to a high standard of integrity, and when they sit down and have a conversation about statements they made and actions they’ve taken, they have to be honest,” McAfee said.

GVRA declined to comment other than to say that the agency notified the OIG as soon as GVRA suspected fraud.

Using her salary and looking at the length of time she received the questionable leave pay, we estimate the disputed amount was between $10,000 and $15,000.

Belcher was unable to reach Folsom for comment on this story.

Comments / 34

felicia mcgough
3d ago

georgia gvra is sorriest excuse of a service designed to help the handicap. took me over 2 years to get help with new hearing aids. shouldn't have took no more than 2 months. they buy what THEY think will help you and NOT what the client says will help. if it dont help, their response, JUST DEAL WITH IT, JUST WEAR THEM. MY CURRENT CASE WORKERS BOSS TOLD HER TO TELL ME TO JUST GET ON DISABILITY. I don't want it and I don't qualify. I have mainly done everything MYSELF. anytime I've made suggestions it's ALWAYS NO!! I've tried going to school for asl and rehab has refused it. at one point I signed up for GED classes and they wouldn't even help with a recorder so I can listen later in case I missed something. I bought it my self. rehab Is a JOKE. if you are deaf, hard of hearing or blind, go to AIDB. the are better and are WAY more equipped for children to adults with these handicaps.

Reply
9
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

Government at its finest ! How many more fake pregnancies across the country taking paid fake leave ?

Reply(1)
16
Cj shepard
3d ago

this should be a front page story. so many people are suffering in the state of Georgia. I wonder if she'll get jail time........

Reply
6
 

