Angi's revenues rose, but there were more negatives than positives in its fourth-quarter update. Shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), which provides a digital platform that connects home improvement professionals with potential customers, fell sharply on Wednesday, down by more than 21% at one point during morning trading. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the stock was down by 19.5%. The drop was precipitated by the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, which hit the market after the close on Tuesday. But it requires a little bit of digging to understand why investors were so displeased.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO