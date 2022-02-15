Health-specific credit lines aim to address out-of-pocket expenses

In WFAE's series The Price We Pay, reporter Dana Miller Ervin took us on a deep dive into the U.S. health care system, looking at why Americans spend more on health care than those in other wealthy countries but are a lot sicker. She found reasons and some solutions. To continue offering solutions, WFAE is sharing some resources to aid you in cutting your costs for health care.
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, especially people who work in health care. As a show of gratitude for their efforts, UW La Crosse thanked Gundersen Health System staff this week with gift baskets put together by the campus community. “We’re working...
BOSTON (AP) — A bill aimed at addressing the rising cost of prescription drugs, including limiting out-of-pocket spending on insulin for those trying to control their diabetes, was approved Thursday by the Massachusetts Senate on a 39-1 vote. Twenty-one other states already cap co-payments for insurance. The bill would...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Your credit score can impact just about every aspect of your life, from getting a cellphone to buying a car. So if you don’t have a credit history, your options may be limited. “It can mean that you can’t access low-cost credit,” said Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer...
Patients with commercial insurance are bearing a growing share of the cost of pregnancy-related care, according to a Health Policy Commission report that found the increase in out-of-pocket spending is driven by greater spending on deductibles.
ALL OF US RESEARCH PROGRAM SPONSORED CONTENT — The All of Us Research Program is teaming up with a futbol legend to promote a unique new research project. Former Mexican futbol superstar and TV analyst Moises Munoz joined Morning After to educate the public about this important research program.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Oil refineries, utilities and other companies that must pay to emit greenhouse gases in California have saved up so many credits allowing them to pollute that it may jeopardize the state's ability to reach its ambitious climate goals, according to a report by a panel that advises state officials.
Montana has faced many health care challenges existing long before the pandemic, and historically indigenous and rural communities bore the brunt of those health inequities. Montana State University is rolling out a unique program to help identify and understand the health needs for rural and Indigenous Montanans. A new Doctor...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Following the deaths of 12-year-old Drayke Hardman of Tooele and 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor of Davis County both who died by suicide due to alleged bullying within the last 4 months, some big names in the community are stepping the address bullying and mental health among the youth in our state.
A stroke or a "brain attack" can have life-threatening consequences just like a heart attack. However, there are some early signs of a stroke that start showing up as early as a month before it actually happens. Here are seven such symptoms—knowing them might save someone’s life. Strokes...
SALT LAKE CITY — Symptoms for COVID long haulers can persist for weeks or even months after being infected with COVID-19. It takes a physical and emotional toll on people, which is why doctors at Intermountain are offering a new resource called the Long COVID Navigation Program. Utahns can...
Comments / 0