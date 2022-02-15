ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Weather Blog: Strong winds Wednesday

By Haley Bouley
 4 days ago

Today’s forecast is relatively uneventful: Quick cold front that switches our wind direction to the northwest and brings a couple light snow showers… little to no accumulation outside of the mountains. Temperatures climbing to the upper teens and lower twenties.

That front rolls through so quick that the clouds have time to clear out overnight allowing our temperatures to dip back into the single digits above and below zero… Cold start to a warm day right?

With afternoon highs Wednesday in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s that warm air has to funnel in some how… enter the southerly wind.

Wind Advisories are in place for Franklin county (both New York and Vermont) Clinton county, Grand Isle County, and western portions of Chittenden County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Mti_0eF2cPyo00

Outside of the wind advisory sustained winds range from 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. But within the advisory and especially on the northern slopes in the North Country and along Lake Champlain the winds will be much stronger gusting 40-55 mph. That could lead to outages, down trees and create a mess for the ferries traveling back and forth from Grand Isle to Cumberland Head. Not to mention larger profile vehicles (especially lighter ones) will be rocking around the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8eGc_0eF2cPyo00

Thursday comes with rain, especially heavy through the North Country, where some spots could see 1-2″ of water… most of the Champlain Valley eastward can expect 0.5 to 1.0″.

Rain combined with melting snow means we’re keeping watch on our area rivers and streams for sharp rises and ice jam flooding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0Nkh_0eF2cPyo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnvfH_0eF2cPyo00

Stay weather aware!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

