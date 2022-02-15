ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers: Wild mock draft has Pittsburgh trading up for Sam Howell

By Mark Powell
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official NFL.com mock draft has the Steelers not only selecting UNC’s Sam Howell, but trading up to get him in the first place. Pittsburgh needs a quarterback, that much is obvious. With Ben Roethlisberger retiring after nearly two decades at the helm, Pittsburgh must take a look towards the future,...

fansided.com

Comments / 1

