Arkansas among least educated states, study says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a new study from WalletHub, Arkansas is one of the least educated states in the country.

In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on key factors of a well-educated population like educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races. Arkansas ranked among one of the five least educated states, receiving an overall rank of 47.

To many people across the world, obtaining a good education is the key to securing a better future. College has opened doors for many to be able to find better career opportunities and new professional connections.

The study analyzed educational attainment across the country, showing that Arkansas also ranked among the lowest, receiving a ranking of 47. Two metrics that determined the ranking was the percentage of associate degree, bachelor’s degree and graduate degree holders.

The quality of education is an important factor in providing better education and the study shows that Arkansas received a higher score in that area, with a ranking of 24.

Another WalletHub study also shows that the Little Rock metro received a ranking of 77 out of 150 on the list of the most and least educated cities.

To view the full report on the most and least educated states in America, visit WalletHub.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.