Arkansas among least educated states, study says

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a new study from WalletHub, Arkansas is one of the least educated states in the country.

In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on key factors of a well-educated population like educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races. Arkansas ranked among one of the five least educated states, receiving an overall rank of 47.

To many people across the world, obtaining a good education is the key to securing a better future. College has opened doors for many to be able to find better career opportunities and new professional connections.

List: Top 10 community colleges in Arkansas

The study analyzed educational attainment across the country, showing that Arkansas also ranked among the lowest, receiving a ranking of 47. Two metrics that determined the ranking was the percentage of associate degree, bachelor’s degree and graduate degree holders.

The quality of education is an important factor in providing better education and the study shows that Arkansas received a higher score in that area, with a ranking of 24.

Study ranks Little Rock metro as the fourth worst area for STEM professionals in 2022

Another WalletHub study also shows that the Little Rock metro received a ranking of 77 out of 150 on the list of the most and least educated cities.

To view the full report on the most and least educated states in America, visit WalletHub.com .

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

