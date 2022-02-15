Plus500 FY profits decline; new share buyback announced

Although many people in America and other countries are still getting vaccinated, the rate has slowed down compared to what we had before. The shares of major Covid vaccine makers, including Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), fell as the omicron wave calms down in the US. There is now a reduced number of new cases of the omicron various across the USA, signaling that the pandemic is easing. As a result, Moderna fell over 12%, the biggest fall in the S&P 500 in the mid-day. Pfizer also declined more than 2%, while BioNTech plunged over 9%. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) tripped more than 1%, while Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) lost about 10%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO