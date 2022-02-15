ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plus500 FY profits decline; new share buyback announced

By Michele Maatouk
ShareCast
 4 days ago

In the year to the end of December 2021, revenue declined 18% from the previous year to $718.7m, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were down 25% to $387.1m. On a...

www.sharecast.com

