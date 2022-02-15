ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

UNVEILED: Rex Organization shows off 2022 Proclamation art available for purchase

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On Tuesday, the Rex Organization announced the release of its 2022 proclamation art ahead of its 150th-anniversary milestone.

Available for purchase on the organization’s website, the artwork features 19th Century lithography designed by Rex’s Royal Lithographer, Matthew Hales.

(Photo via the Rex Organization)
‘She got pulled into dark stuff’ Mother searches for missing daughter in New Orleans

“This year’s Rex proclamation celebrates Carnival’s historic role in rebirth and renewal in the wake of
challenging times, and the Carnival art and artists that have illustrated that history for 150 years of
Rex’s reign,” Hales explained.

Since its origination in 1872, Rex has brought extravagant floats to life in New Orleans’ city streets that have gained national attention with nothing short of a truly local taste.

And of course, what would Rex be without its passion for the people of New Orleans who uphold Mardi Gras traditions alongside the organization? That’s why this year, a portion of proceeds made from artwork sales will continue to help support the Pro Bono Publico Foundation.

Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

Since the organization’s founding in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina, more than $10 million has been donated to support public education across the city. Here’s what Rex Official James. J. Reiss had to say:

“Ever since the Rex Organization was incorporated as the School of Design 150 years ago, consistent
with our motto Pro Bono Publico, for the public good, it has taken a leadership role in producing and
sharing beautiful works of art celebrating Carnival.”

To purchase the 2022 Sesquicentennial Rex Proclamation and to learn more about the organization, click here.

