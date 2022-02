If Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power works out, it will have captured the imagination of a third generation of Middle Earth fans. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, which in turn inspired a slew of hit films, the new series has been making noise for its hefty price tag more than anything else. But that’s only because the marketing drive began in earnest only a few weeks ago. We now have our first look at several characters from the show, as well as a tease of the plot, courtesy of a Vanity Fair spread.

