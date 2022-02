TEXAS, USA — With the Federal Reserve poised to start raising interest rates, the days of cheap money may be going away for a while. That means that you'll need to be even smarter when it comes to the finance charges that you pay. If you have good credit you will qualify easily for zero interest long-term loans with pretty small monthly payments for items like furniture or televisions. But should you do it?

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO