A 25-year-old college student was beaten to death and a white grocery bag shoved over her face in a horror attack inside her Alabama apartment, according to authorities.Madison Shea Pilkington was found dead under a pile of blankets in her home in Hoover on Saturday after family members grew concerned for her safety when they didn’t hear from her for several days and she failed to show up for work.Her boyfriend Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, was arrested hours later following a police chase and charged with her murder.Court documents, released on Wednesday and obtained by AL.com, revealed new details...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO