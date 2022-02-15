ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

By Gunner
 4 days ago
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Mesquite!. She is a...

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Restaurant Makes Texas Monthly’s ‘Where to Eat Now 2022′ List

One of Lubbock's restaurants is getting a big shout-out in Texas Monthly's new article Where to Eat Now 2022. The Nicolett is one of my favorite hidden special spots in Lubbock and they're definitely getting the attention they deserve. Texas Monthly's article covers their favorite dishes from the most impressive rookie establishments in Texas. They said if you go to The Nicolett, you need to try the elk tartare, which is on their "to begin with" part of their menu.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland teen missing, family searching for answers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland family is searching for answers after their loved one, 15-year-old Chloe Robledo, went missing earlier this week. Robledo was last seen at her home on February 15, the family says she may have left the home with three friends, but they do not know their names, nor do they have […]
MIDLAND, TX
Allrecipes.com

This 86-Year-Old Pitmaster Is Still Making the Best BBQ in Texas

If you love BBQ, then a trip to Lexington, TX needs to be on your BBQ bucket list. More specifically, a Saturday (early) morning trip. Snow's BBQ is only open Saturday mornings, 8 a.m. until sellout, and if you don't get in line early, you might have to try again the next week.
LEXINGTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Dog Owner Shares Traumatic Experience With Local Groomer

A Lubbock dog owner recently posted on Nextdoor.com about a traumatic experience they allegedly had after bringing their Shih Tzu to the local groomer, Heavenly Paws. After years of using this groomer and having positive experiences, the last time they brought their dog in about a month ago, they claim they got her back with an injured spine.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Where To Get Awesome Wood Fire – Brick Oven Pizza In Midland Odessa!

We all love Pizza, right? But, other than the different types of toppings on pizza, we also have the choice of enjoying different crusts and different types of pizza based on how they are cooked. There is Oven Baked and then there is Wood Fire Brick Oven cooked. The traditional way of cooking pizza could be to cook it in a traditional oven that is in your kitchen. But, there is also the Brick oven technique, which, goes way back. I have fallen in love with Wood Fire Brick Oven Pizzas. Check out these places that serve pizza cooked by Wood Fire or Brick Oven. And, if you know of some other places that do Wood Fire Brick Oven, tell us in our comments below so we can add them to the list.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Back In The Day-Who Remembers Kmart Layaways In Midland-Odessa?

On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

New specialty drink shop comes to town

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Bottled Up isn’t your average drink shop, with so many different flavors and unique combinations, they’ve been pouring up a glass of service since December. Stephanie Johnson, owner of Bottled Up, has a daughter that lives in Hobbs, New Mexico who actually sells bottled up coffee and thus the idea was born. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Things To Do Near Valentine Texas – 3 Hours Away From Midland Odessa

Valentine, Texas is 3 hours away from the Permian Basin. Its name is of course a big reason why Valentine, Texas is notable. Did you know, every year letters are sent to the Post Office in Valentine Texas just so they will be marked Valentine, Texas for Valentine's Day? Couples have been known to take pictures in front of the post office on Valentine's Day. While the population is only around 134 and you can literally drive through it in a minute, Valentines Texas, and its surrounding areas make it a Valentine's Day road trip excursion. Here are some things to do around the Valentine, Texas area.
VALENTINE, TX
KBAT 99.9

Top 10 Words or Phrases That Prove You Are From Texas

After thunderstorms left our cars covered in mud, I thought what are some phrases and words you can only find in Texas? Here are 10 of them. Mudrain - What happened to us Wednesday night, when a thunderstorm comes through and picks up dust so when it rains, the rain is full of said dirt. "Did you take your truck to the carwash to wash off all the mudrain?"
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Midland Get Heart Shaped Steaks For Valentine’s Day

What's the old saying, the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach?! Women are always wondering what to get their man for Valentine's day, how about a steak! Show him how much you love him by getting him a heart-shaped steak. I didn't think people really had...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

