Reconsidering the ‘American Dream’? These are the least educated counties in Ohio
Ohio (STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Ohio.
1 / 50Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Pickaway County
– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($21,908 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.6% ($36,534)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($43,346)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($56,768)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($68,514)
2 / 50Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Mercer County
– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.3% ($37,168)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,092)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($51,368)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($56,920)
3 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Richland County
– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,761 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.4% ($29,646)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($32,880)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($45,556)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,523)
4 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Defiance County
– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($30,135 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($34,410)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($38,281)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,781)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($70,442)
5 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Fulton County
– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,393 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.7% ($35,834)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,377)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($48,004)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,006)
6 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Madison County
– 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($26,444 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($35,411)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($39,238)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($62,813)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($59,531)
7 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Tuscarawas County
– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($31,948 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,022)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($32,518)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($48,494)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($63,482)
8 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Henry County
– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($32,437)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($39,787)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($49,776)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,081)
9 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Wyandot County
– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($29,257 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.7% ($32,830)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($38,905)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($52,514)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,953)
10 / 50Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Seneca County
– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,804 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.2% ($32,439)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,997)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,288)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,148)
11 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Belmont County
– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($15,313 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($25,890)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($34,131)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,830)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,661)
12 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Van Wert County
– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,239 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.3% ($32,880)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,045)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,790)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($56,902)
13 / 50Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Logan County
– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,310 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 48.4% ($36,499)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($40,074)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($47,367)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($54,177)
14 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Preble County
– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($27,447 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($33,538)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($38,876)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,521)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,225)
15 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Fayette County
– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.9% ($31,919)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($38,689)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($45,196)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($55,792)
16 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hardin County
– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($26,742 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 48% ($33,206)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($36,064)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($42,214)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($61,406)
17 / 50Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Champaign County
– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.2% ($35,024)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($38,844)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,563)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($59,321)
18 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Sandusky County
– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,784 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($32,471)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,460)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($49,134)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,333)
19 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Muskingum County
– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,410 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($30,132)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($31,737)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,611)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,153)
20 / 50Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Gallia County
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($18,952 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,330)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,410)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($41,221)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,373)
21 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Jefferson County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($20,203 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.8% ($29,496)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($34,689)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($44,572)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($51,696)
22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Darke County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($25,294 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.9% ($34,545)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($34,032)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($47,239)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,931)
23 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Ross County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($21,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43% ($31,580)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,573)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($49,225)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,046)
24 / 50Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Scioto County
– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,186)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($35,314)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($48,765)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($60,281)
25 / 50Myself // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Paulding County
– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($22,574 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($34,580)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($34,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($46,453)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($58,250)
26 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Williams County
– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($14,667 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($31,693)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($35,058)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($46,481)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($60,729)
27 / 50636Buster // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Columbiana County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,870 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,668)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,420)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($44,937)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,449)
28 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Brown County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($33,839 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.6% ($35,666)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($38,442)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($63,209)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,016)
29 / 50Seicer // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Lawrence County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($27,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($30,122)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($32,066)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($51,644)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,964)
30 / 50Willjay // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Guernsey County
– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,531 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.7% ($29,672)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($32,696)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($43,696)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($53,766)
31 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Jackson County
– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,044 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($28,765)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,848)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($47,466)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($63,589)
32 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Crawford County
– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($25,813 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.8% ($30,790)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($33,020)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($42,679)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,677)
33 / 50dankeck // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Hocking County
– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,411 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.6% ($32,728)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($32,475)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($43,961)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($64,410)
34 / 50Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Huron County
– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($23,142 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.2% ($31,963)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($36,179)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($47,815)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,845)
35 / 50OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Ashtabula County
– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($24,025 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.6% ($28,591)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($33,780)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($42,785)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($62,860)
36 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Morrow County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,960 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($36,095)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($38,293)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,410)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($64,063)
37 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Highland County
– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($21,438 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.4% ($28,708)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($31,366)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($50,976)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($61,626)
38 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Carroll County
– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,179 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 49.7% ($32,467)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($39,464)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($45,975)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,757)
39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Coshocton County
– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($27,480 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.3% ($27,419)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,684)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($45,891)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($59,659)
40 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Adams County
– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($24,672 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($25,984)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,453)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,347)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($69,003)
41 / 50Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Meigs County
– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,046 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.8% ($28,120)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($34,790)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,549)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,250)
42 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Vinton County
– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($21,866 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.7% ($31,262)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($34,640)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,856)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($52,788)
43 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pike County
– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($22,434 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($32,133)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($35,297)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($50,219)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,137)
44 / 50Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons
#7. Monroe County
– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($18,287 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 51.8% ($26,721)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($32,660)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,361)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($47,857)
45 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Marion County
– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($19,417 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($30,608)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($36,932)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($46,856)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,458)
46 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Perry County
– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($17,056 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.5% ($31,054)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($37,897)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($44,189)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,354)
47 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Harrison County
– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($32,946 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($30,625)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($36,007)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($46,447)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,879)
48 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Morgan County
– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($24,271 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($26,337)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,093)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($40,184)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($54,000)
49 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Noble County
– 9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($7,860 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($22,758)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($31,078)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.7% ($30,924)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,893)
50 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Holmes County
– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 43% ($39,379 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,407)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 14.4% ($29,721)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,862)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($57,500)
