ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Reconsidering the ‘American Dream’? These are the least educated counties in Ohio

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ5xP_0eF2ZTXf00

Ohio (STACKER) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

Why Hocking Hills State Park will stay closed for now

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7CgA_0eF2ZTXf00

1 / 50Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pickaway County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($21,908 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.6% ($36,534)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($43,346)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($56,768)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($68,514)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMVaW_0eF2ZTXf00

2 / 50Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Mercer County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($22,917 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.3% ($37,168)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,092)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($51,368)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($56,920)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiDku_0eF2ZTXf00

3 / 50John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Richland County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($23,761 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.4% ($29,646)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($32,880)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($45,556)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhqOF_0eF2ZTXf00

4 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Defiance County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($30,135 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($34,410)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($38,281)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($45,781)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($70,442)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NyXH_0eF2ZTXf00

5 / 50Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fulton County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($22,393 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.7% ($35,834)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,377)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($48,004)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgeQV_0eF2ZTXf00

6 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Madison County

– 17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13% ($26,444 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($35,411)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.9% ($39,238)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($62,813)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($59,531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgII3_0eF2ZTXf00

7 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Tuscarawas County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($31,948 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($31,022)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($32,518)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($48,494)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($63,482)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EKNV_0eF2ZTXf00

8 / 50Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Henry County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($24,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($32,437)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($39,787)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($49,776)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwxBv_0eF2ZTXf00

9 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Wyandot County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($29,257 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.7% ($32,830)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($38,905)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($52,514)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTgmO_0eF2ZTXf00

10 / 50Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Seneca County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,804 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.2% ($32,439)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($33,997)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($42,288)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,148)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZMUT_0eF2ZTXf00

11 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Belmont County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($15,313 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($25,890)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($34,131)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,830)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($54,661)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y91x_0eF2ZTXf00

12 / 50Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Van Wert County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,239 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.3% ($32,880)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,045)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,790)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($56,902)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4Pn3_0eF2ZTXf00

13 / 50Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Logan County

– 16.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($30,310 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 48.4% ($36,499)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($40,074)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($47,367)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($54,177)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yl8Dx_0eF2ZTXf00

14 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Preble County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($27,447 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($33,538)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($38,876)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,521)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($60,225)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrkbb_0eF2ZTXf00

15 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Fayette County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($23,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.9% ($31,919)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.5% ($38,689)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($45,196)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($55,792)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRKKd_0eF2ZTXf00

16 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hardin County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($26,742 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 48% ($33,206)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($36,064)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($42,214)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($61,406)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI5PA_0eF2ZTXf00

17 / 50Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Champaign County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.2% ($35,024)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($38,844)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($52,563)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($59,321)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzggL_0eF2ZTXf00

18 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Sandusky County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($20,784 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($32,471)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($37,460)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($49,134)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,333)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0go90I_0eF2ZTXf00

19 / 50Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Muskingum County

– 16.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($24,410 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($30,132)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($31,737)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($50,611)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($55,153)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mys8s_0eF2ZTXf00

20 / 50Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Gallia County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($18,952 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,330)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,410)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($41,221)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InmDs_0eF2ZTXf00

21 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jefferson County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($20,203 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.8% ($29,496)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($34,689)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($44,572)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($51,696)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff2WS_0eF2ZTXf00

22 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Darke County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($25,294 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.9% ($34,545)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($34,032)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($47,239)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,931)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fbuzh_0eF2ZTXf00

23 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ross County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.4% ($21,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43% ($31,580)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,573)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($49,225)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($63,046)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMD9A_0eF2ZTXf00

24 / 50Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Scioto County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($30,186)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($35,314)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($48,765)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($60,281)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugl73_0eF2ZTXf00

25 / 50Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Paulding County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($22,574 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($34,580)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($34,009)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($46,453)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($58,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roDUY_0eF2ZTXf00

26 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Williams County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($14,667 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.4% ($31,693)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($35,058)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($46,481)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($60,729)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI6gA_0eF2ZTXf00

27 / 50636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Columbiana County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,870 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,668)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,420)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($44,937)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($56,449)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZZSV_0eF2ZTXf00

28 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Brown County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($33,839 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.6% ($35,666)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($38,442)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($63,209)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($57,016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYiDE_0eF2ZTXf00

29 / 50Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lawrence County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.5% ($27,083 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($30,122)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($32,066)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($51,644)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,964)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0yVK_0eF2ZTXf00

30 / 50Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Guernsey County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($24,531 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.7% ($29,672)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.3% ($32,696)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($43,696)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.6% ($53,766)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOZBZ_0eF2ZTXf00

31 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Jackson County

– 14.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.5% ($26,044 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.1% ($28,765)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($33,848)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($47,466)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($63,589)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMnvS_0eF2ZTXf00

32 / 50User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Crawford County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($25,813 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.8% ($30,790)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.9% ($33,020)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($42,679)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($51,677)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLaK3_0eF2ZTXf00

33 / 50dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hocking County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($19,411 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.6% ($32,728)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($32,475)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($43,961)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($64,410)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IdRG_0eF2ZTXf00

34 / 50Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Huron County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($23,142 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 46.2% ($31,963)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($36,179)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($47,815)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,845)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djWQL_0eF2ZTXf00

35 / 50OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ashtabula County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14% ($24,025 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.6% ($28,591)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($33,780)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($42,785)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($62,860)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2J4i_0eF2ZTXf00

36 / 50Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Morrow County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,960 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($36,095)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($38,293)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($47,410)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($64,063)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAkWF_0eF2ZTXf00

37 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Highland County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.9% ($21,438 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.4% ($28,708)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($31,366)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($50,976)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($61,626)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bynDw_0eF2ZTXf00

38 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Carroll County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($22,179 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 49.7% ($32,467)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($39,464)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($45,975)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($57,757)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozshJ_0eF2ZTXf00

39 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Coshocton County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($27,480 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.3% ($27,419)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25% ($30,684)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($45,891)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($59,659)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FyoV_0eF2ZTXf00

40 / 50Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Adams County

– 13.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($24,672 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($25,984)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.5% ($30,453)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($39,347)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($69,003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ItBn_0eF2ZTXf00

41 / 50Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Meigs County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.4% ($25,046 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.8% ($28,120)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($34,790)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,549)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($61,250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VLGp_0eF2ZTXf00

42 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Vinton County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($21,866 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.7% ($31,262)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.2% ($34,640)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($43,856)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($52,788)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiS2y_0eF2ZTXf00

43 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pike County

– 12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($22,434 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($32,133)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($35,297)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.3% ($50,219)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($58,137)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oK46_0eF2ZTXf00

44 / 50Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#7. Monroe County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.8% ($18,287 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 51.8% ($26,721)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($32,660)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,361)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($47,857)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLr2k_0eF2ZTXf00

45 / 50James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Marion County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($19,417 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.5% ($30,608)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($36,932)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.8% ($46,856)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,458)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjEf2_0eF2ZTXf00

46 / 50Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Perry County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($17,056 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.5% ($31,054)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.7% ($37,897)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($44,189)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,354)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OO0Kc_0eF2ZTXf00

47 / 50Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Harrison County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($32,946 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($30,625)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.4% ($36,007)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($46,447)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,879)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6A8M_0eF2ZTXf00

48 / 50Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Flight attendant hits unruly passenger with coffee pot

#3. Morgan County

– 10.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.6% ($24,271 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.9% ($26,337)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,093)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.4% ($40,184)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($54,000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1P9J_0eF2ZTXf00

49 / 50w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Noble County

– 9.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.3% ($7,860 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.9% ($22,758)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($31,078)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.7% ($30,924)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($60,893)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lyqAO_0eF2ZTXf00

50 / 50Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holmes County

– 9.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 43% ($39,379 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($31,407)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 14.4% ($29,721)
– Bachelor’s degree: 6.7% ($44,862)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($57,500)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio State fair returns for Summer 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– After a two-year hiatus, the Ohio State Fair will return this summer. The 2020 fair was completely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, it was closed to the public, focusing on agricultural and educational competitions. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler announced Friday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘By the grace of God’: Phone GPS helps firefighters rescue woman from Stark County flood

WAYNESBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Flooding created a dangerous situation in low lying areas of Stark County Friday morning. Authorities say after Sandy Creek overflowed its banks in the village of Waynesburg, roads around the village were flooded. After a woman tried to drive through the high water, her SUV was swept away and began sinking. After […]
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

President Biden unveils program to invest $1 billion into restoring, cleaning up Great Lakes

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — President Joe Biden, travelling with EPA Administrator Michael Regan, visited Lorain on Thursday to unveil a new $1-billion effort, targeting the cleanup of nearly two dozen historically degraded or polluted sites along the Great Lakes. Those sites include the Black River in Lorain, and the Cuyahoga River. “For decades there was […]
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Attainment#Emerson College#Traditional Education#Higher Education#College Degree#American#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Lochtefeld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Increase in opioid deaths linked to stimulus checks: Study

A new study links an increase in opioid overdose deaths to economic stimulus checks. The study, by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science, has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication by the International Journal of Drug Policy for April 2022, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Flood warning issued: Possible ice jams expected to impact multiple counties in Northeast Ohio

 CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flood warning is still in place from the National Weather Service as of Friday morning and will remain in effect until Friday evening. The following counties are under the flood warning: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne. Officials keeping an eye on the Cuyahoga River in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy