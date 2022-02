After the new West Side Story remake had a poor showing at the box office, fans were hoping that a sweep of the Oscars could be in the cards as redemption. And it was... sorta. Although the musical itself scored several nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, its leading lady, Rachel Zegler, was snubbed for her role as Maria. But that didn’t seem to faze the actor much, because Zegler’s first tweets following the 2022 Oscar nominations announcements focused on her film family’s accomplishments.

